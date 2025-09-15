News: £83m Rotherham regeneration projects can be pushed back to 2028
By Tom Austen
Multimillion pound regeneration projects in Rotherham will have more time to be completed after the Government granted more flexibilities over how the money can be spent.
Partners in the borough will also find it easier to cancel projects, move funding to different, or even new, projects, and change governance arrangements.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that the previous government had entered Rotherham into the Simplification Pathfinder Pilot, a simplified approach to funding delivery, after the National Audit Office (NAO) warned of delays around spending Levelling Up funding pots.
Now the new government has consolidated a number of funding schemes in a bid to accelerate project delivery and improve value for money.
In 2021, Rotherham secured £31.6m from the Town Deal to revamp areas of Rotherham town centre as well as Templeborough, Eastwood and the site of the proposed mainline station at Parkgate. In the same year, £12.6m was secured from the Future High Streets Fund.
From the Levelling Up Fund, Rotherham was successful in securing £19.5m for the town centre and £19.9m for a number of connected projects around the leisure industry. £20m was then secured in 2023 for a new mixed-use development in Wath town centre, as well as delivering significant improvements to Dinnington High Street and market.
The pots have now been combined into the "Local Regeneration Fund" with single, annual allocations based on streamlined monitoring and reduced reporting frequency.
One of the main flexibilities is that all funding is now due to be spent by the end of March 2028.
The Future High Streets Fund was initially due to be spent by March 2024, with other funds then due to be spent by March 2026. In Rotherham this includes projects that have suffered delays due to rising costs, difficulties securing contractors and legal issues.
The revamp of Rotherham Market, which is using money from the Future High Street Fund, was originally scheduled to finish in December 2025 but this was pushed back to 2027 with total costs now at £40.89m. At Riverside Gardens, another Future High Street Fund project, a contractor has recently started work. Changes have also been made to projects at Rother Valley and Thrybergh Country parks but construction work is underway.
With the council unable to acquire the properties required to deliver the Dinnington scheme, a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) was issued earlier this year which meant that the spending on the project was extended from 2026 to 2028.
Many schemes have completed in the borough backed by the funds. This includes Skills Street at Gulliver's Valley, work to transform heritage buildings at Maltby Grammar School, and the acquisition and demolition of burnt out buidings in the town centre.
Another flexibility is that the government no longer requires local authorities to seek approval for any changes. As long as it still meets conditions around value for money and contributes to one or more Government Missions, changes could include amendments to the scope of existing projects, the cancellation of existing projects and the creation of new projects.
"We are giving local authorities greater ability to make decisions locally about moving funding between projects in their funding portfolio. Local authorities should consider how they can use this increased flexibility to invest more effectively, whether that is pooling funding in the same area, redeploying funding to different priorities or making changes to existing projects to expedite delivery and maximise their impact.
"It is our expectation that projects already underway will be completed, for the benefit of local residents. In the small number of cases where projects are no longer viable, we expect that councils will use the funding available to invest in the area that originally stood to benefit, so local residents can feel the improvements to their everyday lives that they have been promised. We strongly encourage local authorities to consult with key stakeholders, including MPs in their local areas on any proposed changes and in particular changes to the location or projects and/or intended beneficiaries."
Rothbiz has previously reported on changes made in Rotherham to funded schemes. Aspects have been removed from projects, such as a proposed new bridge over the River Don to the football stadium and the live music venue project has looked at a number of heritage properties in the town centre. A new project to introduce "Health on the High Street" in a bid to improve access to health services and increase footfall in the town centre was added to the mix earlier this year.
Not included in the funds is the Plan for Neighbourhoods that will guide a £20m investment into the town over the next ten years.
Images: RMBC / AHR / Maltby Learning Trust
