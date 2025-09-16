News: Contractors join charity effort for SEND school transformation in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A major pro bono project has begun to redevelop Hilltop School in Rotherham – a special educational needs school supporting 180 children with complex needs.
The £3m transformation, delivered in partnership with Yorkshire Children’s Charity through its Great Yorkshire Build initiative, will replace temporary, cramped buildings with modern, purpose-built facilities designed for pupils’ complex learning and accessibility needs.
Works will include a full site reconfiguration to improve access, three new classrooms, a rebound therapy room, and the creation of modern, inspiring learning environments.
The scheme brings together more than 50 Yorkshire-based construction firms, working collaboratively to deliver the project with a DIY SOS-style effort that sets a benchmark for social value within the construction sector.
Henry Boot is the main contractor with services delivered free of charge, including preliminaries and site management. The Sheffield firm has also received huge support and discounts from its supply chain, resulting in costs to the charity being a fraction of what they would be on the open market.
It also sets a national example of how the construction sector can unite to address critical gaps in education infrastructure.
Yorkshire Children's Charity believes every child deserves the best possible education, and that well-designed, high-quality school facilities are essential to achieving this.
Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “Every child deserves access to education by right, not a privilege fought for by desperate families. Thanks to the incredible Yorkshire construction community, this will soon be a reality for children at Hilltop.”
Kirstie, a parent at Hilltop School, added: “It’s going to benefit so many kids, they’re asking for the most basic things…daylight, windows, running water. Children shouldn’t have to ask for it, it’s their human right to have these things.”
This work would not be possible with the dedication and care of the inspirational contractors and subcontractors who have committed to this project: GMI; Bowmer and Kirkland, SES Engineering Services, Severfield, Henry Boot Construction, Pierre Angulaire, Cartwright Pickard, McLaren Property, Stainforth, Rex Procter and Partners, BAM Construction, Richard Boothroyd & Associates, Triton Construction.
The Great Yorkshire Build initiative is focused on transforming the outdated and inadequate buildings often found in SLD, SILC (Specialist Inclusive Learning Centres) and SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) schools across the region.
Yorkshire Children’s Charity website
Images: Yorkshire Children’s Charity /span>
Yorkshire Children’s Charity website
Images: Yorkshire Children’s Charity /span>
