News: New licensing guidance aims to make Rotherham’s venues safer

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet has approved a new licensing policy.



The new licensing policy will shape how pubs, clubs, and entertainment venues operate across the borough for the next five years - with a strong focus on improving safety.



Shaped by feedback from residents, it introduces a wide range of guidance for licensed premises. Among the most significant changes are measures designed to tackle harassment, spiking, and vulnerability in the night-time economy.



At the heart of the new policy is a commitment to improving safety for all - especially women and vulnerable people.



As well as taking proactive steps to prevent harassment, assault, and spiking incidents, venues will now be advised to appoint a named “Women’s Safety Champion” to lead on safeguarding efforts, and staff must undergo training on how to respond to unacceptable behaviour.



The Council is also encouraging operators to take part in national campaigns such as Ask for Angela and WAVE (Welfare and Vulnerability Engagement), which help staff identify and support people who may be at risk.



Other steps include creating safe spaces within venues, improving lighting and signage, and ensuring there are clear routes for both staff and customers to report concerns. The policy also asks venues to make sure mobile phone charging stations, safe transport options, and recuperation rooms are available.



The new policy also sets out tougher expectations for how venues manage security and protect the public. Licensed premises will be advised to ensure trained door supervisors are in place, with a recommended mix of male and female staff, particularly where customer searches are carried out.



The policy also addresses drug misuse and drink spiking, asking venues to carry out regular checks, train staff in awareness, and provide welfare support. Measures such as drink covers, safe spaces, and medical assistance will be part of a broader effort to reduce harm and support vulnerable individuals.



Cllr John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “This new licensing policy marks a real step forward for Rotherham. We want to create a safer, more respectful environment for everyone who enjoys our town’s nightlife.



“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns raised during consultation, and we’ve responded with clear, practical measures that will make a genuine difference. This policy is about creating a night-time economy that works for everyone - where people feel safe, respected, and supported.”



The Council says it will work closely with responsible businesses to help them meet the new standards and encourages all operators to engage with the training and support available.



Efforts to enhance safety of Rotherham’s nightlife are part of Rotherham Council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing safety and cleanliness across the borough, including the introduction of a new ‘Street Safe Team’ focused on increasing safety in town and village centres, as well as a new team dedicated to roadside cleansing, with a focus on popular routes and key gateways.



Images: Greene King