News: Plans approved to convert Rotherham town centre offices
By Tom Austen
Offices used by a finance firm in Rotherham town centre can be transformed for a new community use, as plans have been approved by Rotherham Council.
Rothbiz reported in October on plans submitted to enable the change of use of the Norton House building from offices (Use Class E) to a place of worship (Use Class F1).
Norton House is a five storey 1960's/70's office building on Mansfield Road home to Norton Finance, a family owned, independent finance company.
The application is from The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Freedom Centre (RCCG FC) which was established in 2006 in Rotherham and has occupied premises in East Dene since 2012.
The plans, drawn up by Baltic Planning and Development, show that the ground floor and first floor would be set out for church services with the second floor and third floor as offices.
Plans stated: "It can be confirmed that the site will be in use all week round and will be run by both members of staff as well as volunteers. The times of formal worship are anticipated to be attended by an average of 100 adults and 100 children at any one time, with the main worship hall also proposed to be in use at other times for other community/support uses.
"The scheme as applied for represents the viable reuse of an existing office building to a community use in a suitable and sustainable location."
The application was approved without going before the planning committee at Rotherham council and comes with a number of conditions.
The site is allocated for mixed use purposes and council planners concluded that the principle of the change of use is acceptable. With the existing car park provision (34 spaces) and the proximity to the multi-storey car park and public transport facilities, the Council’s Transportation Infrastructure Service have raised no objections.
A Noise Impact Assessment has been submitted in support of the application. Given that the Friday evening evening sermon would include live music, Rotherham Council's Environmental Health team requested conditions to any planning permission, such as restricting operating hours (08:00 until 22:00 Mondays to Sunday), and sound attenuation measures.
RCCG FC website
Images: CPP
RCCG FC website
Images: CPP
1 comments:
Oh goodie!
