News: ASB reduction in Rotherham town centre following police action
By Tom Austen
A hotspot initiative is having an effect on bringing down anti-social behaviour (ASB) rates in Rotherham town centre, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The initiative implements problem solving work and dedicated patrols in areas highlighted as experiencing higher levels of ASB.
The initiative is coordinated by South Yorkshire Police's Grip Team, which is funded by the Home Office, and sees intelligence led activity in hotspot areas.
In Spring 2024, Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) received rising reports of ASB in and around the town's interchange.
These incidents of ASB were affecting people visiting Rotherham and causing a noticeable demand on the NPT.
Through dedicated work between the NPT and the Grip Team, alongside partners, a reduction in incidents of ASB has been achieved.
In the last quarter of 2024/25, ASB incidents decreased by 70% when compared to the same period of the three years before.
Rotherham Central NPT Sergeant Robert Greensmith, said: "Our initial response was to identify those linked to several of the reported incidents. Through CCTV enquiries and visiting local schools, we identified the perpetrators and served Acceptable Behaviour Contracts and ASB warnings.
"We have also worked with local partners to implement tactics to disrupt ASB such as playing classical music, locking toilets known to be used by drug users and closing a platform which was not in use and had been identified as more likely to attract ASB.
"Visibility of officers acts a deterrent so we have implemented increase patrols in the area. Regular meetings and walkabouts have been established with Rotherham Council and has been essential to handling this issue.
"Although it is fantastic to see these results, we will not rest on our laurels. We will continue to work proactively to target anti-social behaviour as we know just how much it affects local communities. Please continue to report any issues or concerns to you have to us."
Advertisement
During the summer, a day of action took place providing problem-solving solutions to address issues highlighted by communities in Rotherham town centre.
Collaborating with colleagues from Rotherham Council, this dedicated operation utilises a joint-working approach to tackle criminality and ASB within the town centre.
A range of activity took place, including high-visibility patrols and an intelligence-led warrant.
Police constables and police community support officers from our Central NPT spent the afternoon patrolling the town centre with a specialist drugs dog - completing nine stop and searches during the day.
The day of action also gave officers a chance to engage with over 100 town centre visitors, as well as a large number of shops and local businesses.
Rotherham Superintendent Sarah Gilmour said: "This day of action will be a regular fixture in the town centre and reaffirms our commitment to making Rotherham a place people are proud to call home.
"We are aware of concerns and perceptions about criminality and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and this initiative aims to not only tackle any issues but also provides us with an opportunity to engage with the local community.
"For us to best understand how you think the town centre can be improved, we need to hear from you. We know how important it is to be out and about in Rotherham listening and engaging with local people."
SY Police website
Images: SY Police
The initiative implements problem solving work and dedicated patrols in areas highlighted as experiencing higher levels of ASB.
The initiative is coordinated by South Yorkshire Police's Grip Team, which is funded by the Home Office, and sees intelligence led activity in hotspot areas.
In Spring 2024, Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) received rising reports of ASB in and around the town's interchange.
These incidents of ASB were affecting people visiting Rotherham and causing a noticeable demand on the NPT.
Through dedicated work between the NPT and the Grip Team, alongside partners, a reduction in incidents of ASB has been achieved.
In the last quarter of 2024/25, ASB incidents decreased by 70% when compared to the same period of the three years before.
Rotherham Central NPT Sergeant Robert Greensmith, said: "Our initial response was to identify those linked to several of the reported incidents. Through CCTV enquiries and visiting local schools, we identified the perpetrators and served Acceptable Behaviour Contracts and ASB warnings.
"We have also worked with local partners to implement tactics to disrupt ASB such as playing classical music, locking toilets known to be used by drug users and closing a platform which was not in use and had been identified as more likely to attract ASB.
"Visibility of officers acts a deterrent so we have implemented increase patrols in the area. Regular meetings and walkabouts have been established with Rotherham Council and has been essential to handling this issue.
"Although it is fantastic to see these results, we will not rest on our laurels. We will continue to work proactively to target anti-social behaviour as we know just how much it affects local communities. Please continue to report any issues or concerns to you have to us."
Advertisement
During the summer, a day of action took place providing problem-solving solutions to address issues highlighted by communities in Rotherham town centre.
Collaborating with colleagues from Rotherham Council, this dedicated operation utilises a joint-working approach to tackle criminality and ASB within the town centre.
A range of activity took place, including high-visibility patrols and an intelligence-led warrant.
Police constables and police community support officers from our Central NPT spent the afternoon patrolling the town centre with a specialist drugs dog - completing nine stop and searches during the day.
The day of action also gave officers a chance to engage with over 100 town centre visitors, as well as a large number of shops and local businesses.
Rotherham Superintendent Sarah Gilmour said: "This day of action will be a regular fixture in the town centre and reaffirms our commitment to making Rotherham a place people are proud to call home.
"We are aware of concerns and perceptions about criminality and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and this initiative aims to not only tackle any issues but also provides us with an opportunity to engage with the local community.
"For us to best understand how you think the town centre can be improved, we need to hear from you. We know how important it is to be out and about in Rotherham listening and engaging with local people."
SY Police website
Images: SY Police
1 comments:
Suppose we'll have to take their word for it, can't say I've noticed any improvement.
Post a Comment