News: Rotherham manufacturer in expansion bid following contract win
By Tom Austen
An ambitious South Yorkshire manufacturing company that specialises in producing precision machined components for the renewables, defence and oil and gas industries, is planning to expand its current unit in Rotherham.
X-Cel Group is a global manufacturer of machined components. In June 2012, the firm moved its Gasket and Seal division to the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham. The site also includes the group’s coating, assembly and pressure testing plant and a dedicated assembly cell for customer turn key products.
A planning application has been submitted to create additional flexible employment floorspace for X-Cel Superturn on the AMP. X-Cel Superturn specialises in the manufacture and supply of oil and gas customer products.
The plans, drawn up by consultants at Stantec, explain: "The need for the proposed development follows the awarding of a significant new government contract which will future proof the applicant’s business, workforce and operational infrastructure for the foreseeable future.
"X-Cel Group now hold two manufacturing units on the AMP to a combined floorspace of over 50,000 sq ft. X-Cel Group are continuing to seek opportunities to increase their capabilities and resources."
The expansion of Unit 3 by neary 6,000 sq ft is expected to facilitate the creation of four new full time equivalent (FTE) jobs due to the machinery and equipment involved in the processes X-Cel Group undertakes. At present the firm currently employs 100 staff across the shop floor and office roles on day shifts and 14 staff on the afternoon/evening shift.
The plans conclude: "The expansion of Unit 3 will continue to assist in the economic development and regeneration of this area of the Borough and help the Council set a positive precedent demonstrating flexibility on the AMP to accommodate future growth within the businesses located there.
"The application is entirely consistent with national and local planning policy together with the area’s Enterprise Zone designation and its requirements."
