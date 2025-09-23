News: AESSEAL Rotherham factory "a temple of innovation"
By Tom Austen
AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future in Rotherham has been officially opened by the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who described the multimillion pound investment as "a temple of innovation."
Mr Sunak said the country could learn from the success of AESSEAL.
AESSEAL is the fourth largest global manufacturer of mechanical seals and equipment and the latest project has expanded its operations at the global headquarters in Templeborough.
Opening in 2023, the project includes the refurbishment and “greening” of existing plant as well as a state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq ft extension that has almost doubled the site capacity. It brings the firm’s total investment in Rotherham to over £61m and it is hoped that the global showcase for sustainable manufacturing will lead to an additional £20m of investment in the Rotherham area over the next five to ten years.
Sunak told more than 200 guests at the Mill Close headquarters ceremony that it was not just about founder and managing director Chris Rea building a “world leading company”, but how he had gone about it.
The Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton said: “He has done it in a way that is consistent with how he is. He is a deeply principled man who is committed to making the world a better place than he found it.
"All of you have been part of this extraordinary story of what makes this company special."
Mr Sunak said its growth was a success story the country could learn from, and added: "It is successful because the company defines reliability. You can trust AESSEAL – signed, sealed and delivered. This is a temple of innovation."
AESSEAL was formed with just five employees in 1979, and now serves more than 100 countries with almost 2,000 staff.
The new building reflects AESSEAL’s commitment to creating quality local jobs and ensuring a sustainable future for both the company and the surrounding community. The building is entirely heated by electricity powered by photovoltaics. This has contributed to AESSEAL as a business achieving net zero carbon.
He pointed to the unoccupied space in the factory and said: "What upsets me most in the world? Pretty close is not having enough customers, but what really upsets me more is not being able to give great service to the customers we have. We built this so our customers could fill it. We have facilities we could close down and fill tomorrow but that is not our style. We make tasks redundant but we never make people redundant. If you have space and you have great people and great customers, you will fill it."
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
