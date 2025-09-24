News: Heavenly Desserts confirmed for Rotherham, opening date announced
By Tom Austen
A new slice of indulgence is coming to Rotherham this autumn with luxury dessert restaurant Heavenly Desserts set to open its doors at Forge Island in the town centre.
Known for its indulgent waffles, artisan cheesecakes and signature croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid) Heavenly Desserts is already a firm favourite with over 60 locations across the UK.
The Rotherham branch will offer a menu of handcrafted desserts, luxurious milkshakes, alcohol free mojitos and rich, barista-made coffees. Expect everything from cookie dough to crepes served in a modern, stylish setting perfect for date nights, celebrations, or a spontaneous treat-yourself moment.
Rothbiz revealed in June that the operator had applied for planning permission for new signage at the 1,500 sq ft unit that sits between Forge Island and Corporation Street.
But it’s not just desserts - Heavenly Desserts will also serve a brunch menu for those after a taste of savoury as well as sweet.
Recruitment is underway for restaurant team members and the new Rotherham branch is expected to open on Saturday November 1.
Daoud Tahir, Franchisee at Heavenly Desserts, added: “We’re really excited to bring Heavenly Desserts to Rotherham. Forge Island is a great development, and we’re excited to be part of the family there. Our sites in Sheffield and Manchester already get visitors from Rotherham. There’s lots of demand so we thought, why not bring it to your doorstep?”
Heavenly Desserts will join Arc Cinema, Travelodge, Sygnature Dish and Vetro Lounge at Forge Island, which is fast becoming a landmark leisure destination for Rotherham and the wider region following Rotherham Council’s £47m investment.
Work is also underway on major public realm regeneration project Riverside Gardens with a new ‘Street Safe’ team focused on increasing safety in town and village centres set to start in the autumn.
Images: Heavenly Desserts / RMBC
1 comments:
Lovely stuff!
