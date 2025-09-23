News: Rotherham town centre store closes following national retailer's administration

The administrators of a struggling national retail chain has announced the closure of all stores having been unable to find a buyer.



Interpath were appointed joint administrators to G.R. & M.M. Blackledge plc, trading as Bodycare, on September 5.



Founded in 1970 on a market stall in Lancashire, Bodycare is a high street retailer of branded health and beauty products, as well as fragrances and bathroom consumables. The Company traded from 147 stores across the UK and employed circa 1,500 people.



The Rotherham Bodycare store within the Interchange in the town centre has now closed. It follows the town cetre closure of Boots and Superdrug in recent years with health and beauty products now covered by the discount chains, the market and Tesco.



Interpath said: "In common with a number of other bricks and mortar retailers, the Company has faced a number of challenges in recent years which have negatively impacted its financial position. This included rising costs, including rent and people costs, a delayed transition to its online retail platform, and the cost-of-living crisis impacting its customer base."



The joint administrators had been liaising with a number of parties who had expressed interest in the business, including interest in the Bodycare brand. Stores closed whilst discussions remained ongoing, but now administrators confirm that a sale of the stores is now unlikely and have annouced the closure of the remaining stores, including Rotherham.



A statement from Interpath said: "Given the shortage of stock and significant costs associated with operating stores, it is no longer viable to continue to trade the business.



"Regrettably, all 444 members of staff at these locations will be made redundant upon the closing of their respective stores. The administrators will continue to provide all support to those impacted, including supporting them with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service."



Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare’s staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for.



“We will continue to explore options for the Company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course.”



