News: £20m+ government funding to restore pride in Rotherham neighbourhoods
By Tom Austen
Rotherham is set to benefit from the funding behind the government’s new Pride in Place Strategy, launched this week to help build stronger communities, create thriving places and empower local people.
Maltby has been named as one of the areas that will receive £2m every year for a decade.
And building on the £20m Plan for neighbourhoods, Rotherham will also receive £1.5m to restore pride in place, support community cohesion, and stimulate local economic activity through visible, short-term, community-led improvements.
The Pride in Place programme is described as an unprecedented programme backed by record funding that lets local people call the shots on where and how money is spent in their communities, restoring local pride and helping them reclaim their streets.
Areas were selected as being "doubly disadvantaged" by both the highest deprivation levels and weakest social infrastructure. The additional places focus on smaller geographies, targeting hyper-local pockets of deprivation which have too often fallen through the cracks of national interventions.
Similar to the Neighbourhood boards being established to oversee where funding is spent, boards will need to genuinely engage their communities, so that community groups, local organisations and social clubs have been included in decisions.
Interventions could include reviving high streets, restoring parks, and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls.
Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close – restoring pride and unity to every corner of the country.
The up to £5 billion package includes an additional £3.5 billion to roll out the Plan for neighbourhoods programme to 169 more areas, each receiving up to £20m over ten years. Separately, 95 areas receive a share of £150m capital funding to improve public spaces, parks and high streets.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.
"We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.
"This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.
Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed added: “When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling. They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local areas in decline.
“Yes, communities have been stretched – but they haven’t given up. They’re working hard to make things better, and we’re backing them.
“The Government is putting power into their hands so local people decide how best to restore pride in their neighbourhoods, not us in Westminster.
“That’s what real patriotism looks like: building up our communities and choosing renewal over division.”
Images: Beecroft Estates
Images: Beecroft Estates
