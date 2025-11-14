News: Pie supplier fulfilling 50 years with Rotherham United
By Tom Austen
As Rotherham United celebrates its centenary year, another significant milestone has been cemented with the signing of a new sponsorship deal with long-serving club partners, Eric Twigg Foods & Pukka Pies.
A number of events are taking place celebrating 100 years of Rotherham United. Rotherham County and Rotherham Town agreed to amalgamate to become one club in 1925.
The deal with Eric Twigg Foods & Pukka Pies will mean that their name will continue to be carried by the West Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium through a term that denotes an astonishing 50 consecutive years in partnership with the Millers.
The four-year commitment will run to 2030 and mean that Eric Twigg Foods & Pukka Pies have loyally sponsored the club for nearly half of its entire history without a break.
The Eric Twigg Foods name needs no introduction to Millers supporters, almost all of whom have enjoyed their matchday refreshments which have been synonymous with Rotherham United since the Parkgate firm entered into business with the club back in 1980.
As part of the newly-extended deal, their products will continue to be stocked by our the club's catering partners, Elior UK, throughout AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Advertisement
Rotherham United Commercial Director Steve Coakley said: “Eric Twigg Foods are absolutely a company who embody all of the characteristics which made their founder and our friend, Eric, so highly-revered here at Rotherham United.
“Not only do they operate a ‘can do’ attitude in every interaction we have with them, they are always looking to innovate and assist us in improving aspects of our catering provision.
“It is clear that the Millers mean as much to them as Eric Twigg Foods do to us and Matthew has done - and continues to do - a magnificent job in ensuring that his dad’s legacy both as a person and businessman is never forgotten.
“A business relationship which runs consecutively for half a century is beyond unique in the modern day and I believe that is a testament to how passionate Eric Twigg Foods are in their backing of Rotherham United.
“It is a genuine honour for us to extend this agreement up until a term that we should all be hugely proud of and it means a lot to us all here at the club that Eric’s name will continue to sit proudly on the West Stand for years to come.”
“From growing up going to the games on the terraces at Millmoor to being part of such a special commercial relationship with the club we support means the world to us and it serves as a poignant reminder to us all of how immensely proud we are of Dad, what he achieved in business and the person he was.
“So much about the club has changed throughout the close-to-half-century that we have been in business together, but at the same time, its values have remained consistent. While the people within the club have changed, everyone we have met and dealt with have had the personable and committed qualities that we’ve always felt represented by this football club and it has been a pleasure to meet so many fantastic people along the way.
“From the first season back in 1980 there has been a bond between Pukka Pies and Rotherham United supporters where we have always shared a loyalty for each other. I think that the relationship has been able to endure for such a long period because ultimately, we all want the same thing, and that is the very best for Rotherham United.
“It brings us great pride as a business and as a family to see Dad’s name proudly atop the West Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium and we know that he would be honoured to know that it will remain there as our relationship with the Millers reaches the 50 year-mark.”
Eric Twigg Foods website
Rotherham United website
Images: Eric Twigg Foods
A number of events are taking place celebrating 100 years of Rotherham United. Rotherham County and Rotherham Town agreed to amalgamate to become one club in 1925.
The deal with Eric Twigg Foods & Pukka Pies will mean that their name will continue to be carried by the West Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium through a term that denotes an astonishing 50 consecutive years in partnership with the Millers.
The four-year commitment will run to 2030 and mean that Eric Twigg Foods & Pukka Pies have loyally sponsored the club for nearly half of its entire history without a break.
The Eric Twigg Foods name needs no introduction to Millers supporters, almost all of whom have enjoyed their matchday refreshments which have been synonymous with Rotherham United since the Parkgate firm entered into business with the club back in 1980.
As part of the newly-extended deal, their products will continue to be stocked by our the club's catering partners, Elior UK, throughout AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Advertisement
Rotherham United Commercial Director Steve Coakley said: “Eric Twigg Foods are absolutely a company who embody all of the characteristics which made their founder and our friend, Eric, so highly-revered here at Rotherham United.
“Not only do they operate a ‘can do’ attitude in every interaction we have with them, they are always looking to innovate and assist us in improving aspects of our catering provision.
“It is clear that the Millers mean as much to them as Eric Twigg Foods do to us and Matthew has done - and continues to do - a magnificent job in ensuring that his dad’s legacy both as a person and businessman is never forgotten.
“A business relationship which runs consecutively for half a century is beyond unique in the modern day and I believe that is a testament to how passionate Eric Twigg Foods are in their backing of Rotherham United.
“It is a genuine honour for us to extend this agreement up until a term that we should all be hugely proud of and it means a lot to us all here at the club that Eric’s name will continue to sit proudly on the West Stand for years to come.”
“From growing up going to the games on the terraces at Millmoor to being part of such a special commercial relationship with the club we support means the world to us and it serves as a poignant reminder to us all of how immensely proud we are of Dad, what he achieved in business and the person he was.
“So much about the club has changed throughout the close-to-half-century that we have been in business together, but at the same time, its values have remained consistent. While the people within the club have changed, everyone we have met and dealt with have had the personable and committed qualities that we’ve always felt represented by this football club and it has been a pleasure to meet so many fantastic people along the way.
“From the first season back in 1980 there has been a bond between Pukka Pies and Rotherham United supporters where we have always shared a loyalty for each other. I think that the relationship has been able to endure for such a long period because ultimately, we all want the same thing, and that is the very best for Rotherham United.
“It brings us great pride as a business and as a family to see Dad’s name proudly atop the West Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium and we know that he would be honoured to know that it will remain there as our relationship with the Millers reaches the 50 year-mark.”
Eric Twigg Foods website
Rotherham United website
Images: Eric Twigg Foods
0 comments:
Post a Comment