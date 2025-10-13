News: Stems puts down new roots in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
An established Rotherham florist is looking to blossom at new premises in the borough.
Stems Floral Design was established over 20 years ago, selling flowers, plants and homeware in Rotherham town centre. Having bloomed at a shop on Corporation Street, in 2019 it moved to new premises in All Saints Square.
Taking over the former Bows Women's clothes shop in Wickersley, Stems is now offering its floral gifts for all occasions, and also for funerals, weddings and celebrations, at the new location.
The new Bawtry Road store also stocks a gorgeous array of home interior and beautiful gifts, with wreath-making workshops planned for the run up to Christmas.
Posts on social media described the move as an end of an era but the business was excited to make the move to Wickersley. A facebook post read: "We had just seven days to turn things around for the opening day, and we had plenty of glitches along the way. However we just about made it with the help of some wonderful people."
It is a changing time for Wickersley. Following the closure of Bows in June, another longstanding retalier on the same street, Carol Ann has also recently closed.
Carol, who is retiring, specialised in ladies designer fashion and accessories. She posted on facebook: "It’s been a privilege to serve you. To share in all your happy times and sometimes your sad times. I am overwhelmed by all of your kind words, the many cards and gifts. For everyone who has been brave enough to cross the threshold of my boutique and then been braver still to keep returning.Thank you.
"For all the fabulous women who have modelled for me and the army of helpers who have made it possible for me to just look good at my job. Thank you. Just remember… you are all beautiful…"
At 161 Bawtry Road, new signage has been been installed indicating that a new restaurant and lounge called Man'char is set to open in the former Chaudrys Restaurant unit.
Stems website
Images: Stems
Stems website
Images: Stems
