News: Keepmoat lodge plans for 100 more houses on Rotherham greenbelt
By Tom Austen
National housebuilder, Keepmoat, has submitted a planning application for a parcel of farmland in Rotherham, right next to a proposed development by Barratt David Wilson Homes.
Rothbiz has reported on a number of proposed developments in Rotherham this year that are for sites in the local plan that were designated as "safeguarded land" rather than sites designated for housing. The 2018 plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
In May, Rothbiz reported on plans by Barratt David Wilson Homes for 260 homes on land at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby.
Now, an new outline application from Keepmoat is for a 3.61 hectare plot of land between Cumwell Lane and the Barratt site, close to the Centenary Hall. It shows how the current farm land could be replaced by up to 101 houses.
Plans drawn up by IDPartnership Northern (IDP) show that the proposed development would feature a mix of houses and includes provision for 25% affordable units.
One vehicular access is shown on the plans, a new priority-controlled T-junction on the western boundary of the site via Cumwell Lane, which would include a pedestrian refuge island to the south-west of the site along Cumwell Lane.
Agents, Lambert Smith Hampton, say that the site is available and in a suitable location where housing is deliverable, stating that: "The site would contribute to an appropriate level of growth in Hellaby which is identified as a ‘Principal Settlement’ in the Local Plan. It would help to support and retain the vitality of the settlement, which is a benefit for existing residents.
"The site is in a highly sustainable location near essential services and facilities to meet the requirements of future residents, such as healthcare and education provision, convenience goods, among others."
The area is now dominated by the huge warehouse development alongside the M18.
Keepmoat is currently building houses across Rotherham at the former Swinden Labs site on Moorgate, and recently submitted plans for the former bus depot at Masbrough.
Keepmoat website
Images: IDP / Keepmoat / Google Maps
Keepmoat website
Images: IDP / Keepmoat / Google Maps
