News: Plans passed for new Rotherham wine & cocktail bar
By Tom Austen
A popular bar operator with two sites already in Rotherham has secured planning permission to open in a third unit.
Rothbiz revealed in September that the team behind the Roadhouse Bar & Bottles was preparing to expand alongside its premises at Stag roundabout.
Having opened a second Roadhouse micropub in a former opticians in Dinnington, in 2024 the Stag premises closed for the "forseeable future" "due to circumstances outside of our control" but reopened in the summer of 2025.
An application was submitted for a change of use with the Roadhouse operator hoping to use the 1,387 sq ft of space to create a wine and cocktail bar with a function room on the first floor. The unit was previously home to the Paws to Hooves pet shop before it relocated to Wickersley.
The plans also explain that the yard area that is currently in use as an external seating area for the Roadhouse bar will also be used in conjunction with the new bar. A removable canopy is to be installed above this area.
The plans were approved without going before the Council's planning board.
One letter of objection was received from a local resident raising concerns with regard to noise and disturbance and the planning permission comes with a number of conditions, mainly regarding operating hours and restrictions on noise, such as the playing of amplified music.
Advertisement
Rotherham Council's planning officer concluded that: "This proposal is considered to bring an empty unit back into use and provide a service and social point for the local community.
"Environmental Health officers have assessed the application, and the concerns raised and acknowledge that there is the potential for disturbance to nearby sensitive receptors as a result of noise from raised voices and amplified music/audio from the proposed outdoor area. However, they also note that the background noise levels in that area are relatively high and the premises are in a block of commercial units, some with similar uses, in close proximity to the site.
"The Roadhouse bar is currently in use adjacent to this site and the Environmental Health officers state that no complaints have been received in regard to this.
"Notwithstanding the above they recommend that if planning permission is granted conditions are imposed to limit the opening hours and to restrict the use of music outside and the noise levels within the building."
Planning conditions mean that the premises will only be open to customers between the hours of 12:00 and 23:15 Mondays to Sundays with the courtyard area only open to customers between the hours of 12:00 and 22:00.
In addition, deliveries will need to take place the between the hours of 09:00 and 21:00.
Alongside the premises at the Stag, a new fireworks shop opened in time for bonfire night and work has begun to convert the former dance studio into a reformer pilates studio.
Roadhouse facebook page
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz revealed in September that the team behind the Roadhouse Bar & Bottles was preparing to expand alongside its premises at Stag roundabout.
Having opened a second Roadhouse micropub in a former opticians in Dinnington, in 2024 the Stag premises closed for the "forseeable future" "due to circumstances outside of our control" but reopened in the summer of 2025.
An application was submitted for a change of use with the Roadhouse operator hoping to use the 1,387 sq ft of space to create a wine and cocktail bar with a function room on the first floor. The unit was previously home to the Paws to Hooves pet shop before it relocated to Wickersley.
The plans also explain that the yard area that is currently in use as an external seating area for the Roadhouse bar will also be used in conjunction with the new bar. A removable canopy is to be installed above this area.
The plans were approved without going before the Council's planning board.
One letter of objection was received from a local resident raising concerns with regard to noise and disturbance and the planning permission comes with a number of conditions, mainly regarding operating hours and restrictions on noise, such as the playing of amplified music.
Advertisement
Rotherham Council's planning officer concluded that: "This proposal is considered to bring an empty unit back into use and provide a service and social point for the local community.
"Environmental Health officers have assessed the application, and the concerns raised and acknowledge that there is the potential for disturbance to nearby sensitive receptors as a result of noise from raised voices and amplified music/audio from the proposed outdoor area. However, they also note that the background noise levels in that area are relatively high and the premises are in a block of commercial units, some with similar uses, in close proximity to the site.
"The Roadhouse bar is currently in use adjacent to this site and the Environmental Health officers state that no complaints have been received in regard to this.
"Notwithstanding the above they recommend that if planning permission is granted conditions are imposed to limit the opening hours and to restrict the use of music outside and the noise levels within the building."
Planning conditions mean that the premises will only be open to customers between the hours of 12:00 and 23:15 Mondays to Sundays with the courtyard area only open to customers between the hours of 12:00 and 22:00.
In addition, deliveries will need to take place the between the hours of 09:00 and 21:00.
Alongside the premises at the Stag, a new fireworks shop opened in time for bonfire night and work has begun to convert the former dance studio into a reformer pilates studio.
Roadhouse facebook page
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment