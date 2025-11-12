News: Gulliver's brings Land of Lights to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham legend Paul ‘Chuckle’ Elliott has officially opened the spectacular Land of Lights festival which has arrived in the town for the very first time this winter.
Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for the highly anticipated festival, taking place at Gulliver’s Valley and featuring an array of wonderful lanterns.
Paul Elliott, one half of the iconic Chuckle Brother’s, was joined by local VIPs and dignitaries including Deputy Lord Lieutenant Deborah Bullivant and managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, Julie Dalton, to cut the ribbon on the extravaganza at a special preview event. He then declared Land of Lights officially open running on selected dates until 31 January 2026.
Land of Lights 2025 takes visitors on a mile-long visual voyage exploring multiple vivid dreamworlds of imagination and illumination. There is an all-new collection of lanterns including an array of incredible dinosaurs and music and street food is also on offer for guests to enjoy.
Guests are also able to experience the magic of Land of Lights Lantern alongside their furry friends with special Dog Friendly evenings which will be held on all operational Wednesdays and Sundays. There will be waste bins and water bowls throughout the trail, and dogs must be kept on a short lead at all times.
“Land of Lights, which is now open to the public on selected dates until 31 January 2026, is a wonderful boost to the local economy over the winter period and provides guests with an enjoyable, family friendly activity that is suitable for all, including dogs on our special dog friendly evenings! Please do come and pay us a visit as we can’t wait to welcome as many people as possible to experience what we have on offer and see the lights and lanterns light up the winter skies.”
Land of Lights website
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
