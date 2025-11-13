News: Rotherham Opportunities College forges partnership with Magna
By Tom Austen
Two former students at Rotherham Opportunities College are embarking on the first chapter in their chosen careers, after securing new roles at the Magna Science Adventure Centre.
Millie and Asia are the first beneficiaries of a new partnership between the two organisations, which aims to help young adults with disabilities to secure paid employment after successfully completing their studies.
During their time studying at Rotherham Opportunities College, both Millie and Asia, who have special educational needs, successfully spent time developing their communication and teamwork skills, as well as gaining valuable work experience through the college’s supported internship programme. The duo also successfully completed independent travel training courses, helping them to develop the vital skills needed to make unassisted journeys using public transport.
In their new roles, Millie has joined Magna’s front of house team, where she welcomes visitors to the popular attraction as well as processes online ticket sales, whilst Asia works in Magna’s busy gift shop and can be regularly found working behind the till.
The partnership between Rotherham Opportunities College and Magna will help more students to gain valuable work experience, through a specially developed supported internship programme, as they prepare for life after college. It is hoped that more students will be able to follow the path that Asia and Millie have carved by securing paid work at the popular attraction.
Advertisement
Richard Hammill, Chief Executive, Magna Science Adventure Centre, said: “Rotherham Opportunities College is a truly unique organisation and having seen first-hand the transformational work being delivered, I was keen to explore ways in which Magna could support the students by working together in the future.
"Since joining us, both Asia and Millie have made an instant, positive impact and have quickly established themselves as valued members of staff. Through our partnership, I hope that more students will have the chance to gain work experience at Magna, and I’m sure others will follow the shining example set by Asia and Millie and go on to secure paid work with us.”
Dr Perdita Mouseley, Principal, Rotherham Opportunities College, said: “Over the past few years, we have forged some excellent working relationships with businesses throughout Rotherham. Our mission is to ensure that students at Rotherham Opportunities College are able to enjoy many of those things that we all take for granted – and that includes earning a regular salary.
"Millie and Asia were both wonderful students during their time at college and it’s great to see that their efforts have been rewarded with paid employment. Our partnership with Magna is an exciting milestone for the college, and it will help more students to gain valuable work experience.
"Supporting students, through providing work experience or a supported internship, can also be a very positive experience. Employers have regularly told us that the experience boosts morale, strengthens teams and enables staff to enjoy a real sense of achievement by helping someone to succeed.”
Magna website
Rotherham Opportunities College website
Images: Rotherham Opportunities College
Millie and Asia are the first beneficiaries of a new partnership between the two organisations, which aims to help young adults with disabilities to secure paid employment after successfully completing their studies.
During their time studying at Rotherham Opportunities College, both Millie and Asia, who have special educational needs, successfully spent time developing their communication and teamwork skills, as well as gaining valuable work experience through the college’s supported internship programme. The duo also successfully completed independent travel training courses, helping them to develop the vital skills needed to make unassisted journeys using public transport.
In their new roles, Millie has joined Magna’s front of house team, where she welcomes visitors to the popular attraction as well as processes online ticket sales, whilst Asia works in Magna’s busy gift shop and can be regularly found working behind the till.
The partnership between Rotherham Opportunities College and Magna will help more students to gain valuable work experience, through a specially developed supported internship programme, as they prepare for life after college. It is hoped that more students will be able to follow the path that Asia and Millie have carved by securing paid work at the popular attraction.
Advertisement
Richard Hammill, Chief Executive, Magna Science Adventure Centre, said: “Rotherham Opportunities College is a truly unique organisation and having seen first-hand the transformational work being delivered, I was keen to explore ways in which Magna could support the students by working together in the future.
"Since joining us, both Asia and Millie have made an instant, positive impact and have quickly established themselves as valued members of staff. Through our partnership, I hope that more students will have the chance to gain work experience at Magna, and I’m sure others will follow the shining example set by Asia and Millie and go on to secure paid work with us.”
Dr Perdita Mouseley, Principal, Rotherham Opportunities College, said: “Over the past few years, we have forged some excellent working relationships with businesses throughout Rotherham. Our mission is to ensure that students at Rotherham Opportunities College are able to enjoy many of those things that we all take for granted – and that includes earning a regular salary.
"Millie and Asia were both wonderful students during their time at college and it’s great to see that their efforts have been rewarded with paid employment. Our partnership with Magna is an exciting milestone for the college, and it will help more students to gain valuable work experience.
"Supporting students, through providing work experience or a supported internship, can also be a very positive experience. Employers have regularly told us that the experience boosts morale, strengthens teams and enables staff to enjoy a real sense of achievement by helping someone to succeed.”
Magna website
Rotherham Opportunities College website
Images: Rotherham Opportunities College
0 comments:
Post a Comment