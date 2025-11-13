News: Improving Sheffield-Leeds connection through NPR supports Rotherham Gateway Station proposal
By Tom Austen
Political and business leaders from Sheffield and Leeds travelled to Westminster recently to make the case for "transformational rail investment" between the two city regions.
And this week mayors and leaders have written to the Chancellor ahead of the Budget, calling for investment that will unlock investment and opportunity across the North.
The government is yet to confirm costed plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR).
The call is for major investment in infrastructure, by delivering NPR in full, complementing other rail investment across the North of England to deliver better connectivity across all places to create ‘a spine’ that connects the whole North.
A full NPR would include electrification of the Leeds-Sheffield line which currently has just one fast train an hour meaning that the growth of the cities is being held back by outdated, Victorian rail infrastructure.
The two cities are urging the Government to back NPR between Sheffield and Leeds, with a clear timetable and delivery plan.
That includes:
- Four fast trains an hour between Sheffield and Leeds, bringing services in line with comparable cities across the UK.
- Improvements at Sheffield Midland Station, freeing up rail capacity on the main line by expanding the tram-train network.
- Investment in greater capacity at Leeds City Station, so it becomes a hub for onward travel into the city centre and is fit-for-purpose for the new mass transit system.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard said: “Sheffield is the largest city in the UK without electrified rail, and our station will be at capacity by December. Delivering four fast trains an hour to Leeds as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail will help to unlock over a million extra journeys a year, boosting jobs, growth, and opportunity across the whole of Yorkshire.
“Improving links between Sheffield and Leeds will also support the proposed Rotherham Gateway station, offering a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect the UK’s first Investment Zone and Innovation Spine - right in the heart of South Yorkshire - to the wider Northern economy.
“After decades of under-investment, it’s time we got a fair deal. Investment in rail isn’t just about faster trains, it’s about tackling the big challenges we face and helping Yorkshire move forward.”
pausing of plans for the electrification of the Midland Main Line to Sheffield earlier this year means that it remains the largest city in the UK without electrified railways.
Rothbiz reported in June on the 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate which showed how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
One of the aims is for journey times to Leeds to be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes.
Rotherham Gateway Station website
Images: RMBC
