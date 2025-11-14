News: Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival set to return
By Tom Austen
Organisers of the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival have confirmed that plans are underway to see the popular event return in 2026.
Rothbiz reported in September that CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) had taken the decision to cancel its Great British Beer Festivals (GBBFs) in 2026. Rotherham was due to host the winter edition again in February.
Local organisers took a step back in to enable the national GBBF Winter to take place at Magna in 2025.
Promising to deliver a diverse range of beers, ciders, wines and much more, as well as a packed entertainment line-up, bringing together a combination of popular favourites as well as some of South Yorkshire’s talented up-and-coming bands, Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival is set to return to Magna between April 22 - 25 2026.
Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased from the Magna website. A reduced fee on tickets will be available until January 31, with proceeds from the festival being used to support local charities: Rotherham Cancer Care Centre and the Magna Education Trust, which aims to nurture the talents of the next generation of budding scientists, technologists and engineers.
The festival will be operating a special preview evening on the Wednesday evening, and for the first time will be open all day on Friday and Saturday. Further details will be announced in due course.
Richard Hammill, Chief Executive, Magna, said: “The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival is a special event, and we have been working closely with the festival organisers to help facilitate its eagerly anticipated return next year. I feel very honoured that our educational trust has been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of next year’s festival. The proceeds from the event will be used to support the diverse education programme we deliver at Magna, helping to inspire the next generation by understanding the vital role scientific discoveries play in shaping the world.”
Festival organiser, Steve Burns, added: “We’re at a very early stage with our plans for the 2026 festival, and we hope that this year’s event will prove to be one to remember. We are actively looking for volunteers to join our festival working committee to help us with the running and planning of the event. We’d also love to hear from businesses that can help us by sponsoring a barrel of beer.
We’ve decided to relaunch the festival, in response to the amazing feedback we received after our event in 2024 and following a decision by CAMRA not to host the Great British Winter Ales Festival in 2026. We have been working closely behind the scenes to ensure that beer and music lovers alike will have something to look forward to in the New Year.”
Both local and national organisers faced sustainability issues with pressures caused by rising costs and fewer people attending.
Advertisement
Excellent news.
