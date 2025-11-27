News: What's happening with the burnt-out Wetherspoons in Rotherham?
By Tom Austen
The redevelopment of a fire-damaged pub in Rotherham town centre could be a step closer.
Rothbiz reported in July that the former Rhinoceros pub on Bridgegate was up for sale.
The property, which was given a guide price of £249,995, is now listed as being sold subject to contract.
Known locally as "Rhinos," it was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. It had been operating independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the proccess of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
Proposals for a new "Georgian inspired" mixed use development to replace the pub were approved last year.
Agents, BRH say that it "presents an exceptional opportunity for investors and developers. With full planning permission granted for 22 self-contained flats and 2 x large ground floor commercial units, it offers significant potential for redevelopment."
The estimated post-development value was given at approximately £3m.
Rotherham Council has previously served a s215 notice on the owner of the site in an effort to address the eyesore of a wrecked building. Local authorities have the power to take steps requiring land to be cleaned up when its condition adversely affects the amenity of the area. The notice was served "due to the dilapidated and poor state the building is still in after the fire and given the site is located in a prime location in the town centre conservation area."
Rothbiz has previously reported on plans to convert the upper floors of 16 - 20 College Street in All Saints Square.
Up for sale for £599,995, the College Street property is also now isted as being sold subject to contract.
BRH website
Images: BRH
