News: Plans passed to replace derelict Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
Proposals for a new "Georgian inspired" mixed use development to replace a fire-damaged pub in Rotherham town centre have been approved, with the council hoping that work on the project moves quickly.
Rothbiz reported in April that a planning application had been updated for former Rinoceros pub on Bridgegate.
Essex-based Cape Designs Ltd originally submitted outline plans for the site in 2023.
The approved outline application is for 22 flats and two retail units surrounding an internal courtyard and would involve the demolition of the whole of the existing building.
The Rhinoceros pub was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. Known locally as "Rhinos," the pub operated independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the proccess of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
The new proposals would involve a three storey building with a Georgian style frontage to Bridgegate containing two retail units of 800 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft. Access would be between the retail units into a courtyard area and the proposed new large apartment block.
The plans explain: "As far as the front aspect is concerned, we envisaged a Georgian inspired building which are relatively common in the Rotherham town centre. The existing buildings in the immediate area have been built at different times in different styles so there is no uniform style present in the area."
The Rhinoceros Pub is not a listed building but is within the town centre's conservation area.
Advertisement
Approving the application without going to the council's planning board, officers state that "the removal of the existing structure would allow for the space to be reused for retail and residential purposed, where currently it is unusable due to fire damage. The development works overall should be deemed to have a beneficial impact on the setting of the nearby designated assets and the conservation area."
Concerns have been raised from the local McDonald's opposite, which has a late night licence to operate, regarding the soundproofing in the new flats.
The Council’s Environmental Health department have indicated that there is potential for disturbance to the future occupiers and so a noise impact assessment will need to be submitted as part of a future reserved matters application.
The approval comes with other conditions, including restricting the uses on the ground floor and a £17,800 sum towards off-site affordable housing within the borough.
Applicants now have three years to implement the scheme, or one year to submit landscaping proposals and a reserved matters application, and then a futher year to implement the scheme from the dtae the reserved matters application is approved.
Officer's concluded: "The proposed development has been carefully considered making the best use of this site in order to achieve a scheme that would not adversely impact the immediate surrounding area. The scheme sits comfortably within its context, replacing the existing, unattractive fire damaged buildings with a vibrant street scene within a prominent area.
"The proposal encourages regeneration by enhancing the street scene and providing the local area with increased economic benefits. The proposal would have no adverse impact on nearby Heritage Assets and would not have an adverse impact on amenity subject to conditions."
Images: Archaeological Research Services Ltd / John Box Associates
Rothbiz reported in April that a planning application had been updated for former Rinoceros pub on Bridgegate.
Essex-based Cape Designs Ltd originally submitted outline plans for the site in 2023.
The approved outline application is for 22 flats and two retail units surrounding an internal courtyard and would involve the demolition of the whole of the existing building.
The Rhinoceros pub was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. Known locally as "Rhinos," the pub operated independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the proccess of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
The new proposals would involve a three storey building with a Georgian style frontage to Bridgegate containing two retail units of 800 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft. Access would be between the retail units into a courtyard area and the proposed new large apartment block.
The plans explain: "As far as the front aspect is concerned, we envisaged a Georgian inspired building which are relatively common in the Rotherham town centre. The existing buildings in the immediate area have been built at different times in different styles so there is no uniform style present in the area."
The Rhinoceros Pub is not a listed building but is within the town centre's conservation area.
Advertisement
Approving the application without going to the council's planning board, officers state that "the removal of the existing structure would allow for the space to be reused for retail and residential purposed, where currently it is unusable due to fire damage. The development works overall should be deemed to have a beneficial impact on the setting of the nearby designated assets and the conservation area."
Concerns have been raised from the local McDonald's opposite, which has a late night licence to operate, regarding the soundproofing in the new flats.
The Council’s Environmental Health department have indicated that there is potential for disturbance to the future occupiers and so a noise impact assessment will need to be submitted as part of a future reserved matters application.
The approval comes with other conditions, including restricting the uses on the ground floor and a £17,800 sum towards off-site affordable housing within the borough.
Applicants now have three years to implement the scheme, or one year to submit landscaping proposals and a reserved matters application, and then a futher year to implement the scheme from the dtae the reserved matters application is approved.
Officer's concluded: "The proposed development has been carefully considered making the best use of this site in order to achieve a scheme that would not adversely impact the immediate surrounding area. The scheme sits comfortably within its context, replacing the existing, unattractive fire damaged buildings with a vibrant street scene within a prominent area.
"The proposal encourages regeneration by enhancing the street scene and providing the local area with increased economic benefits. The proposal would have no adverse impact on nearby Heritage Assets and would not have an adverse impact on amenity subject to conditions."
Images: Archaeological Research Services Ltd / John Box Associates
3 comments:
Are these going to be 22 good quality flats, or 22 multiple occupancy flats with shared kitchen/bathrooms?
Bet names are going down for flats as we speak.....on a beach in France!
Idiotic comment as per usual.
Post a Comment