News: Another office to resi conversion planned in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Vacant offices inside a prominent building in Rotherham town centre could be converted into flats, under newly submitted plans.
A planning application has been submitted for 16 - 20 College Street in All Saints Square, with Woods End Developments proposing to convert the upper floors into flats.
The plans, drawn up by Ropergate Architecture Ltd, explain that it is for the "proposed conversion of existing office space at Ground (part for access), First and Second Floor Level into 9no. self-contained apartments." Plans show that seven flats would be 1-bed, and two would be 2-bed flats. The existing retail space at ground floor is to be retained.
In September 2024 the Freehold for 16 - 20 College Street went to auction with Allsop as a shop investment with vacant offices above. The property was given a guide price of £215,000 and was sold following the auction.
The building includes vacant former solicitors offices at 2,199 sq ft which benefits from its own entrance onto All Saints Square and two now vacant commercial units on the ground floor at 5,273 and 1,400 sq ft.
16 - 20 College Street is known locally as Davy's Corner from when it was the location of a shop and dining rooms.
Advertisement
Across the town centre, plans have been approved for a similar office to residential conversion close to Rotherham Town Hall.
The plans, from Century Grove Ltd, are for the proposed internal conversion from another solicitor's offices to 16 apartments across three floors at 34 - 46 Moorgate Street.
Following negotiations, the scheme was amended to adapt two apartments into studio flats and to change one 2 bed flat into a 1 bedroom flat.
The council's Envirnomental Health team said regarding the change of use that: "The area is mixed commercial/residential in nature. A site visit has also been undertaken and it was evident that noise levels in this area were relatively low."
The Rotherham town centre masterplan of 2017 confirmed the need for more housing and leisure uses as a way to develop economic vitality, bringing more life, activity and spending back into the town centre and moving away from the traditional retail market.
Images: Google Maps
A planning application has been submitted for 16 - 20 College Street in All Saints Square, with Woods End Developments proposing to convert the upper floors into flats.
The plans, drawn up by Ropergate Architecture Ltd, explain that it is for the "proposed conversion of existing office space at Ground (part for access), First and Second Floor Level into 9no. self-contained apartments." Plans show that seven flats would be 1-bed, and two would be 2-bed flats. The existing retail space at ground floor is to be retained.
In September 2024 the Freehold for 16 - 20 College Street went to auction with Allsop as a shop investment with vacant offices above. The property was given a guide price of £215,000 and was sold following the auction.
The building includes vacant former solicitors offices at 2,199 sq ft which benefits from its own entrance onto All Saints Square and two now vacant commercial units on the ground floor at 5,273 and 1,400 sq ft.
16 - 20 College Street is known locally as Davy's Corner from when it was the location of a shop and dining rooms.
Advertisement
Across the town centre, plans have been approved for a similar office to residential conversion close to Rotherham Town Hall.
The plans, from Century Grove Ltd, are for the proposed internal conversion from another solicitor's offices to 16 apartments across three floors at 34 - 46 Moorgate Street.
Following negotiations, the scheme was amended to adapt two apartments into studio flats and to change one 2 bed flat into a 1 bedroom flat.
The council's Envirnomental Health team said regarding the change of use that: "The area is mixed commercial/residential in nature. A site visit has also been undertaken and it was evident that noise levels in this area were relatively low."
The Rotherham town centre masterplan of 2017 confirmed the need for more housing and leisure uses as a way to develop economic vitality, bringing more life, activity and spending back into the town centre and moving away from the traditional retail market.
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment