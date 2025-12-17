News: MP fully on board with Rotherham Gateway Station project
By Tom Austen
Local MP John Healey has added his name to the campaign to return mainline train services to Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in October on Rotherham Council launching a campaign as part of a £300m regeneration project.
A long-standing supporter of the project, the MP for Rawmarsh & Conisbrough, joined to celebrate the major milestone of reaching 500 public pledges.
A 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate shows how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Rotherham Gateway will reconnect the town to the mainline rail network for the first time since the 1980s, delivering faster connections to major cities including Sheffield, Leeds and Birmingham, while unlocking new regional and national routes.
The scheme, which will complement the existing Rotherham Central station, also proposes a new tram-train stop, which will provide quick and convenient local connections, including to Rotherham town centre.
Representing a long-term investment in Rotherham’s future, the project is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs locally, with a further 8,000 across the wider South Yorkshire Investment Zone - delivering an economic uplift of over £100m through new employment opportunities.
Discussions are ongoing with the Department for Transport, which is currently reviewing the Outline Business Case. This follows the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s approval of £11.35 million to develop a Full Business Case.
The long-term ambition is to open the new station by the early 2030s at the latest.
John Healey MP, Member of Parliament for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough and Secretary of State for Defence said: "I am pleased to join the many residents and local businesses who believe in Rotherham’s potential.
“Growth is at the heart of the government’s agenda, and the Gateway Station brings huge opportunity to the town to drive economic growth and bring much needed opportunities and investment into our region.
This is a project with strong local backing and clear economic benefits. I hope residents continue to support it so we can secure the improvements Rotherham deserves.”
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council said: “Rotherham Gateway will transform our rail connectivity and could be the single biggest thing we can do to lift the future prospects of Rotherham’s economy.
“Gateway Station will act as a foundation for Rotherham’s wider regeneration, attracting renewed investment, supporting new housing and creating opportunities for local businesses to thrive.
“Beyond Rotherham, it will deliver lasting benefits for the region. Having seen the dedication, collaboration and hard work that has gone into making this project a reality, I’m delighted to see the support on the pledge page from so many local residents, businesses, community groups and politicians.”
Rotherham Gateway website
Images: RMBC
Advertisement
It'll definitely happen now ......................................
