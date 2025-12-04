News: The Food Warehouse confirmed for Parkgate
By Tom Austen
Owners of Parkgate Shopping have confirmed that The Food Warehouse will be opening at the popular Rotherham retail destination.
Long term tenants have also committed to new leases.
Rothbiz reported last month that following TUI's relocation, The Food Warehouse was eyeing up the former TUI unit next to Morrisons.
The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group and is revolutionising the way that people shop in stores. It takes the same product lines as Iceland and extends them in a warehouse space, giving customers the ability to buy in bulk and take advantage of the savings.
The 12,500 sq ft store is a newly reconfigured store space that will be worked on over the coming months ahead of the store’s opening in 2026.
The news is paired with a series of recommitments from favourites including Asda Living, Boots and River Island, highlighting the confidence big retail brands have in the park.
Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou, Senior Operations Manager at Parkgate, said: “We are so excited to be able to share the news that The Food Warehouse has signed to open up at Parkgate in 2026. Parkgate has become a true one-stop shop for our customers, offering a wide range of restaurants, big-name national and international brands, fitness facilities, and the convenience of getting everything in one place. The Parkgate experience has only been improved by the recent opening of the link road and the free-to-use park and ride on our doorstep. We’re looking forward to seeing our shoppers exploring the new store when it opens and we hope to confirm timings and share other exciting updates soon.”
mydentist is also joining the line-up, taking the former Superdrug unit. mydentist, the UK’s leading provider of affordable dental care, will be opening a brand-new facility at Parkgate and has been recognised as a CoStar Awards Quarterly Deals winner for top leasing deal in Yorkshire & Humberside.
Kanaris-Sotiriou, added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time here at Parkgate, as we prepare to welcome our very first dentist to the shopping park, further cementing our reputation as the go-to destination for our customers’ needs. Whether it’s fashion, groceries, fitness, or now dental care, Parkgate truly offers something for everyone. We’re also thrilled to be welcoming Iceland’s The Food Warehouse which we’re confident will be a favourite amongst our shoppers, giving them the chance to stock up on all their favourite products for less.”
The Food Warehouse website
mydentist website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Iceland / Parkgate Shopping
