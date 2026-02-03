News: More Booth family companies enter administration
By Tom Austen
A host of companies connected to the operators of CF Booth Limited, one of the UK’s leading metal recycling companies, have joined the historic Rotherham firm in appointing administrators.
Rothbiz reported first that James Lumb and Howard Smith from Interpath had been appointed following the group posting significant losses and the sad death of a director.
Over 100 staff have already been made redundant and operations at the company’s vast facility, known as the Clarence Metal Works, has ceased whilst the potential of a sale is explored.
Within a week of administrators being appointed at CF Booth Limited on January 16, another five companies had done the same.
The companies are Northfield Aluminium Limited, Booth Transport Limited, C.F. Booth (Engineering) Limited, C.F. Booth (Doncaster) Limited and Booth Steel Stockholders Limited.
The compaies all share Booth family members as directors and all have appointed Interpath.
Demex Limited, the Booth family's demolition company has not appointed administrators.
An update on CF Booth Limited from the administrators said last month that "the Company had experienced significant trading difficulties over recent months, exacerbated by rising energy and copper prices, as well as increases to the National Living Wage and the impact of environmental legislation, VAT and HSE penalties, and other regulatory pressures, all of which impacted cashflow. In response, the directors took steps to explore the options available, including options for sale and reinvestment; however, with no solvent outcomes available, they took the difficult decision for file a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators."
As previously reported by Rothbiz, the company's latest financial accounts reported sales of £113.6m for 2024 that were 16.30% lower than the £135.7m achieved in the previous financial year. The company posted a loss of £5.9m.
After the year end C F Booth received notice that its appeal against an historical VAT Penalty assessment was unsuccessful resulting in a penalty of £1.4m becoming payable to HMRC. The company was also fined £1.2m by the HSE after an investigation following the death of an employee on site.
December 2025 saw the death of Ken Booth Jr, who oversaw significant expansion at the family firm alongside his brother James.
Interpath website
Images: Google Maps
Interpath website
Images: Google Maps
