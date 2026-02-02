News: Demolition work set to begin at £9.9m Rotherham regen scheme
By Tom Austen
The redevelopment of Wath town centre is set to reach a major milestone, with demolition of the existing library building due to begin in the coming weeks.
Planning permission was granted for a new library at Wath in 2024 as part of a scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by the council. Last year a Stage 1 Pre-construction contract was awarded to Tilbury Douglas following a competitive tendering exercise.
To safely prepare for the demolition, part of the Biscay Way car park, located behind the existing library, will be temporarily closed from Monday 9 February to Friday 24 July 2026.
The closure is required to accommodate a works compound, as asbestos identified within the building must be removed safely using controlled procedures and specialist equipment.
To help reduce the impact of the temporary car park closure, on-street parking restrictions in Wath town centre have been extended from one hour to four hours along Sandygate, and on the south side of High Street, providing additional longer stay parking during the works.
Advertisement
To support blue badge users, three new disabled parking bays will be created to replace the existing spaces that will be temporarily closed during the demolition works, ensuring continued accessible provision in the Biscay Way Car Park.
The demolition is expected to be completed in July 2026, at which time the hoardings will be pulled back to fully reopen the car park.
Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: “This work marks an important step forward in delivering the new library that Wath has been waiting for. It’s an investment in Wath’s future and part of our wider commitment to create thriving, safe and clean places across our borough.
“To make sure the demolition can be carried out safely, part of the Biscay Way car park will need to close temporarily. We know this may cause some shortterm inconvenience, and I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this important work takes place.
“Supporting the whole borough is a key priority for the Council, and this project is a positive step towards creating facilities the whole community can be proud of.”
RMBC website
Images: RMBC
Planning permission was granted for a new library at Wath in 2024 as part of a scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by the council. Last year a Stage 1 Pre-construction contract was awarded to Tilbury Douglas following a competitive tendering exercise.
To safely prepare for the demolition, part of the Biscay Way car park, located behind the existing library, will be temporarily closed from Monday 9 February to Friday 24 July 2026.
The closure is required to accommodate a works compound, as asbestos identified within the building must be removed safely using controlled procedures and specialist equipment.
To help reduce the impact of the temporary car park closure, on-street parking restrictions in Wath town centre have been extended from one hour to four hours along Sandygate, and on the south side of High Street, providing additional longer stay parking during the works.
Advertisement
To support blue badge users, three new disabled parking bays will be created to replace the existing spaces that will be temporarily closed during the demolition works, ensuring continued accessible provision in the Biscay Way Car Park.
The demolition is expected to be completed in July 2026, at which time the hoardings will be pulled back to fully reopen the car park.
Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: “This work marks an important step forward in delivering the new library that Wath has been waiting for. It’s an investment in Wath’s future and part of our wider commitment to create thriving, safe and clean places across our borough.
“To make sure the demolition can be carried out safely, part of the Biscay Way car park will need to close temporarily. We know this may cause some shortterm inconvenience, and I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this important work takes place.
“Supporting the whole borough is a key priority for the Council, and this project is a positive step towards creating facilities the whole community can be proud of.”
RMBC website
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment