News: Plans revived for historic Rotherham building
By Tom Austen
A set of plans are back on the table after the future of a historic building in Rotherham town centre was secured.
Rothbiz has reported on the revival of the iconic Empire Theatre, a former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street that has successfully undergone a large restoration project. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
With SME Holdings Ltd securing planning permission for the change of use of the premises from a night club use to a theatre / music venue use class, a new set of plans has been submitted for another part of the building.
The three storey property known as Essoldo Chambers on High Street has long had an active ground floor as the location for the Italian Pizza Oven in years gone by.
Improvements were carried out to the Essoldo Chambers building more than a decade ago as part of Rotherham Council's Townscape Heritage Initiative but the upper floors have remained vacant. They could now be brought back into use, if new plans are approved.
The plans from Imran Javed are for the conversion of the first and second floors to create eight flats and echo previously approved plans from 2008. Further plans in 2020 to make alterations and change the use of the ground floor shops were refused.
The latest plans, drawn up by YS Design Services Ltd, show three, 2-bed flats on the first floor and two, 2-bed, and three, 1-bed flats on the second floor.
The building is not a listed building but sits within the town centre conservation area. The latest plans do not include any alterations to the exterior with access already provided from the front, seperate to the commercial units.
The Rotherham town centre masterplan of 2017 confirmed the need for more housing and leisure uses as a way to develop economic vitality, bringing more life, activity and spending back into the town centre and moving away from the traditional retail market.
Images: Google Maps
