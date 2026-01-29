News: Health Hub work to get underway in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
The first phase of a new Health Hub in Rotherham town centre can get underway after contractors were appointed by the council, but costs have risen.
Rothbiz reported last year on the authority's plans to introduce "Health on the High Street" in a bid to improve access to health services and increase footfall.
The idea would also provide a long term use for a large retail unit that has been empty since 2022.
Creating a community hub for health provision as a way to reinvigorate town centres has been tried and tested across the country in areas such as Barnsley and Oldham.
In Rotherham, the council acquired the former Boots building in 2023 after the retailer closed as part of a 2020 acceleration of its Transformation Plan.
Close to the markets redevelopment, the proposal involves Abbey Pharmacy relocating from its current position in the first phase with the exploration of the development of a new health facility within the remainder of the building part of a second phase.
For phase 1, Morris and Spottiswood Ltd, which is registered in Glasgow but has an office in Leeds, has been appointed on a direct award by the council on a contract worth £843,580 to carry out ground floor internal modifications and a potential fit-out to accommodate the relocation of Abbey Pharmacy.
Advertisement
With the £40m revamp of the markets well underway, and as part of the lease, Rotherham Council would need to pay to relocate Abbey Pharmacy from Howard Street now, and potentially a second time, or work around them. Both of these options have been discounted due to the costs involved.
£1.7m has been secured from the Pathfinder funds (now Local Regeneration Fund). Government pathfinder funding was moved away from the live music venue project to the health hub project. Phase 2 funds are to investigate using the remainder of the building for GPs, Health or Wellbeing operators.
The total funding required for phase 1 has increased from £1.3m to £1.47m which leaves less for feasibility studies for phase 2.
A council report explains: "At the start of this project, a direct award procurement route was recommended on the basis of accelerating the procurement process and appointing a contractor as quickly as possible given the multi-million pound Market Redevelopment scheme is dependent on ensuring timely vacant possession of the Indoor Covered Market.
"Following receipt of tender prices and a full independent review of the project and its costs, the cost for Phase 1 will now be higher than the allocated budget. It is proposed that the increased costs for Phase 1 are funded by reducing the budget allocated for undertaking Phase 2 feasibility works, whilst still working within the same budget envelope for the overall scheme. This will mean the scope of works for Phase 2 will have to be reduced or further funding identified at a later stage for completion of Phase 2.
"To maintain alignment with the wider town centre programme and avoid delays to the Markets project, it is recommended that Phase 1 proceeds on the basis of the tendered figure. Sufficient flexibility exists within the overall £1.7m Health Hub allocation to accommodate the Phase 1 variance while still enabling Phase 2 feasibility work. Approval is therefore sought to utilise part of the Phase 2 envelope to meet the Phase 1 cost pressure."
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz reported last year on the authority's plans to introduce "Health on the High Street" in a bid to improve access to health services and increase footfall.
The idea would also provide a long term use for a large retail unit that has been empty since 2022.
Creating a community hub for health provision as a way to reinvigorate town centres has been tried and tested across the country in areas such as Barnsley and Oldham.
In Rotherham, the council acquired the former Boots building in 2023 after the retailer closed as part of a 2020 acceleration of its Transformation Plan.
Close to the markets redevelopment, the proposal involves Abbey Pharmacy relocating from its current position in the first phase with the exploration of the development of a new health facility within the remainder of the building part of a second phase.
For phase 1, Morris and Spottiswood Ltd, which is registered in Glasgow but has an office in Leeds, has been appointed on a direct award by the council on a contract worth £843,580 to carry out ground floor internal modifications and a potential fit-out to accommodate the relocation of Abbey Pharmacy.
Advertisement
With the £40m revamp of the markets well underway, and as part of the lease, Rotherham Council would need to pay to relocate Abbey Pharmacy from Howard Street now, and potentially a second time, or work around them. Both of these options have been discounted due to the costs involved.
£1.7m has been secured from the Pathfinder funds (now Local Regeneration Fund). Government pathfinder funding was moved away from the live music venue project to the health hub project. Phase 2 funds are to investigate using the remainder of the building for GPs, Health or Wellbeing operators.
The total funding required for phase 1 has increased from £1.3m to £1.47m which leaves less for feasibility studies for phase 2.
A council report explains: "At the start of this project, a direct award procurement route was recommended on the basis of accelerating the procurement process and appointing a contractor as quickly as possible given the multi-million pound Market Redevelopment scheme is dependent on ensuring timely vacant possession of the Indoor Covered Market.
"Following receipt of tender prices and a full independent review of the project and its costs, the cost for Phase 1 will now be higher than the allocated budget. It is proposed that the increased costs for Phase 1 are funded by reducing the budget allocated for undertaking Phase 2 feasibility works, whilst still working within the same budget envelope for the overall scheme. This will mean the scope of works for Phase 2 will have to be reduced or further funding identified at a later stage for completion of Phase 2.
"To maintain alignment with the wider town centre programme and avoid delays to the Markets project, it is recommended that Phase 1 proceeds on the basis of the tendered figure. Sufficient flexibility exists within the overall £1.7m Health Hub allocation to accommodate the Phase 1 variance while still enabling Phase 2 feasibility work. Approval is therefore sought to utilise part of the Phase 2 envelope to meet the Phase 1 cost pressure."
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment