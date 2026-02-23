News: New parking system at Forge Island includes four hours free
By Tom Austen
Users of the Forge Island leisure development in Rotherham town centre will now be able to park for free for up to four hours.
Forge Island is Rotherham town centre's landmark leisure destination delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel and food outlets - Vetro Lounge, Sygnature Dish and Heavenly Desserts.
Rothbiz reported last month on a council decision regarding a hybrid, ticketless parking system to introduce new concessionary free parking and new parking charges. An original tariff for the 340 space car park has never been implemented due to "operational issues."
The chosen option introduces concessions for all other businesses as part of the Forge Island development alongside the current free parking for cinema and hotel users.
From this week, the authority is implementing parking fees of up to 1 hour for free with up to 2 hours costing £2.50, up to 4 hours would be £5, and up to 24 hours would be £8.
Additionally, parking concessions have been extended to customers of all businesses located within the Forge Island development providing four hours of free parking.
Guests at the Travelodge are still entitled to free overnight parking between 4pm and 10am.
An update from the Council states: "Enter your registration number on the devices in the business you're visiting. Our automated number plate recognition system will take care of the rest!
"You can of course park for longer than four hours - but just the first four hours are free. If you stay longer, you'll need to pay for the remainder of your visit.
"If you’re not visiting Forge Island businesses, you can still park for up to an hour for free, but longer stays will incur a charge. You will need to pay at a pay station before returning to your vehicle."
In October 2025, the council's Parking Services staff were drafted in to ensure the site was used appropriately following "heavy usage by non-genuine customers," given the proximity to Riverside House, the police station and the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Forge Island website
Images: Muse / Google Maps
1 comments:
Today was meant to be the first day of this, but the machines aren't working.
