News: Official opening for new Rotherham country park facilities
By Tom Austen
A lakeside café is open again at a country park in Rotherham following an extensive refurbishment.
Utilising government funding, Rotherham Council has led on a project to upgrade an aging building at Thrybergh Country Park to create a modern, welcoming café with refreshed décor and a spacious outdoor terrace with spectacular views across the lake.
Local firm O&P Construction began work as the main contractor last year.
Visitors can now enjoy a contemporary new look designed to complement the park’s natural surroundings, with a modern, inviting interior and fully accessible toilets and entrances for people with mobility needs.
The café’s menu is also serving up a brand-new look, with weary walkers able to enjoy tasty breakfasts, freshly brewed coffee and handcrafted sandwiches alongside daily-baked treats.
The project was given a budget of £789,873 and is being funded by a £19.9m package of investment secured by the Council from the Government and its Local Regeneration Fund.
Cllr. Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: "The new cafe is superb - whether you're grabbing a morning coffee, or unwinding with an afternoon treat, there’s no better spot than the new lakeside terrace.
“The Country Park is a much loved Rotherham gem with both residents and visitors, and this investment will really help it reach its full potential as a welcoming, accessible destination – and this is just one example of how we’re forging ahead with improvements across our attractions.”
A larger project was initially planned for Thrybergh with £2.5m plans for a new café building, but they were scrapped due to rising costs.
£325,000 of work to resurface paths has also taken place at the park and the next phase of upgrades will be at the play area. A £117,645 contract has recently been awarded by the council to local firm, Lightmain, for the creation of a play area with associated fencing, surfacing and planting works.
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
