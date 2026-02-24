News: Get up to Speed with STEM returns
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire’s largest STEM careers showcase, "Get up to Speed with STEM", is set to return to Magna Science Adventure centre, Rotherham over two days next month and promises many exciting exhibits and interactive activities.
Taking place on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 March, the first day is designed for secondary school students (11-25 years) and the second day for primary school (8-11 years) and SEND young people. With already over 55 exhibitors signed up to attend and around 12 attractions, the aim is to give young people in South Yorkshire and the surrounding areas the very best, most interactive experience of working in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) careers.
The exhibitors, many of which are local companies in manufacturing, engineering, technology or the construction industry, benefit by building relationships with young people, raising awareness of the Apprenticeships or Graduate programmes in their industry and enthusing young people with potential future careers within the business. Young people will have the opportunity to explore and get hands-on with many of the region’s STEM innovations and discuss with the businesses the range of exciting careers and opportunities in that area.
Peter Edwards, CEO of the Work-wise Foundation, who has taken over the reins from John Barber, who retired earlier this year, said: “I’m incredibly excited to be involved with Get up to Speed and I’m looking to build on the success that John Barber and the team have enjoyed over the past 15 years. This year we have had great demand from schools in the region and we’re really excited to be welcoming many new exhibitors on board this year. As usual, Get up to Speed will offer visitors a variety of hands-on STEM activities, with a wide range of different businesses and organisations running demonstrations and interactive challenges to inspire young people.”
Exciting and interactive exhibits include AMRC Training Centre showcasing an innovative Virtual Reality welder and attendees can try out 3D pens; United Cast Bar showcasing Casting in a box. Kids Invent Stuff will be giving visitor a chance to break a Guinness World Record and to build a LEGO tower. Accu will be bringing its robotic football game, with the chance to go head-to-head with an AccuBot.
There will also be opportunities to explore the world of AI, fly drones, learning through movement with Onboard Skate Park and take part in a personal training session with a world champion MMA fighter, to name but a few!
One of the challenges celebrated at the event will be the LAND AMETEK Get up to Speed with STEM challenge, sponsored by the company and The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers. Local schools have been tasked with designing an interactive, imaginary 20-minute STEM activity for KS3 pupils, which they will present to a panel of judges from the South Yorkshire business community. The winning team will be showcasing their ideas on the main stage at Get up to Speed.
Get up to Speed offers a unique opportunity for businesses to connect directly with future talent, showcasing their innovations while helping to bridge the skills gap in STEM. Over the 15 years, this interactive showcase has introduced STEM career opportunities to more than 55,000 young people, parents and teachers. The Magna visitor attraction will also be open on 18th March including access to the Big Melt, bringing the region’s steel heritage to life.
Local business people will also be invited to attend a Business Breakfast, which will take place in the main hall at Magna Science Adventure Centre this year on day two of the event.
This year’s gold sponsors of Get up to Speed include AESSEAL, Capabilities Beyond Engineering, Sheffield Forgemasters, Stream7 and The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers, alongside silver sponsors including Forged Solutions Group, Dragonfly PR, The UK Atomic Energy Authority and Hydra Creative. Bronze sponsors include AMG Chrome, LAND AMETEK, Vulcan to the Sky Trust, Withers & Rogers LLP and The UoS, as well as the AMRC Training Centre, Howmet Aerospace and Made in Sheffield.
Get up to Speed with STEM website
Images: Work-Wise
