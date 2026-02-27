News: Parkgate partners with Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity





While the trust receives core funding from the Government, the charity was established to fund vital equipment, services and projects that go beyond the NHS budget to improve care and patient experience. Parkgate will work alongside the charity and its local community to support with a range of initiatives, the first was an incredibly successful appeal for the provision of toiletries for patients and families to use at the hospital in ward areas and end-of-life rooms. Further planned activities include an Easter fundraiser and an exciting and interactive event for Fathers’ Day, amongst other ideas.



The charity, now in its 30th year, is currently raising funds for their Dementia Appeal which aims to raise £250,000 to completely transform multiple hospital wards at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust into warm, welcoming and dementia friendly spaces. Unfamiliar surroundings, loud noise and disruption to daily routines can make a hospital stay distressing for people living with dementia. The charity team want to change that for the thousands of people in the Rotherham community facing dementia, who, at some point will likely require a visit to hospital. The enhancements include dementia-friendly upgrades of lighting and flooring to reduce confusion and promote safety, as well as a variety of calming and engaging activities designed to support wellbeing and reduce anxiety, such as a dementia-style café, games area, therapeutic rooms, a potting shed and welcoming rest spaces that allow family and friends to stay nearby for comfort.



Advertisement

The partnership builds upon existing charitable partnerships for the park - as the latest commitment from Parkgate in support of local causes. It complements the long running – and continued - relationship with Rotherham Families First, who base themselves at Parkgate and run the hugely successful annual Toy Appeal from the park.



The past few weeks have seen this charitable activity raised up a gear with Parkgate’s recent tie-up with Andy’s Man Club – to promote the work of the mental health group at the park, and the Helping Hands campaign run before Christmas that invited local people to nominate worthy organisations and individuals in need of a “helping hand” over the festive season.



Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou, Senior Operations Manager at Parkgate said: “The community-mindedness we have witnessed here at Parkgate is admirable. We felt our role, at the heart of this community, uniquely positions us to bring that goodwill together to support an amazing community cause in this, their 30th birthday year.



“It is set to be an exciting year ahead and our team is working hard to deliver an exciting programme of events and activities that will bring people together. We really hope the plans ahead will give customers even more reasons to visit Parkgate and will allow us to raise a really meaningful sum of money for such an important charity, whose work touches so many in Rotherham and its surrounding area.”



Rachael Dawes, Head of Charity and Engagement at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity said: “We are incredibly grateful to Parkgate Rotherham for choosing us as their charity partner for 2026! Their support means so much to us, not only in terms of raising funds for the NHS services we all rely on, but also in helping to shine a light on the vital work our NHS charity does in our community.



“We’re so excited about the fantastic line-up of events planned at Parkgate throughout the year, and the positive impact this partnership will have for patients and families in our community.”



Parkgate website

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity website



Images: Parkgate While the trust receives core funding from the Government, the charity was established to fund vital equipment, services and projects that go beyond the NHS budget to improve care and patient experience. Parkgate will work alongside the charity and its local community to support with a range of initiatives, the first was an incredibly successful appeal for the provision of toiletries for patients and families to use at the hospital in ward areas and end-of-life rooms. Further planned activities include an Easter fundraiser and an exciting and interactive event for Fathers’ Day, amongst other ideas.The charity, now in its 30th year, is currently raising funds for their Dementia Appeal which aims to raise £250,000 to completely transform multiple hospital wards at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust into warm, welcoming and dementia friendly spaces. Unfamiliar surroundings, loud noise and disruption to daily routines can make a hospital stay distressing for people living with dementia. The charity team want to change that for the thousands of people in the Rotherham community facing dementia, who, at some point will likely require a visit to hospital. The enhancements include dementia-friendly upgrades of lighting and flooring to reduce confusion and promote safety, as well as a variety of calming and engaging activities designed to support wellbeing and reduce anxiety, such as a dementia-style café, games area, therapeutic rooms, a potting shed and welcoming rest spaces that allow family and friends to stay nearby for comfort.The partnership builds upon existing charitable partnerships for the park - as the latest commitment from Parkgate in support of local causes. It complements the long running – and continued - relationship with Rotherham Families First, who base themselves at Parkgate and run the hugely successful annual Toy Appeal from the park.The past few weeks have seen this charitable activity raised up a gear with Parkgate’s recent tie-up with Andy’s Man Club – to promote the work of the mental health group at the park, and the Helping Hands campaign run before Christmas that invited local people to nominate worthy organisations and individuals in need of a “helping hand” over the festive season.Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou, Senior Operations Manager at Parkgate said: “The community-mindedness we have witnessed here at Parkgate is admirable. We felt our role, at the heart of this community, uniquely positions us to bring that goodwill together to support an amazing community cause in this, their 30th birthday year.“It is set to be an exciting year ahead and our team is working hard to deliver an exciting programme of events and activities that will bring people together. We really hope the plans ahead will give customers even more reasons to visit Parkgate and will allow us to raise a really meaningful sum of money for such an important charity, whose work touches so many in Rotherham and its surrounding area.”Rachael Dawes, Head of Charity and Engagement at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity said: “We are incredibly grateful to Parkgate Rotherham for choosing us as their charity partner for 2026! Their support means so much to us, not only in terms of raising funds for the NHS services we all rely on, but also in helping to shine a light on the vital work our NHS charity does in our community.“We’re so excited about the fantastic line-up of events planned at Parkgate throughout the year, and the positive impact this partnership will have for patients and families in our community.”

Parkgate, Rotherham’s leading retail hub, has announced a partnership with the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity which will see the partners co-ordinating to organise a series of fundraisers, activities and events for the community at Parkgate, that will raise awareness and much needed funds for the charity.