News: Rotherham hotel strengthens IHG's presence in the UK
By Tom Austen
Fairview Hotels has been confirmed as the new owner of a 91-bedroom hotel in Rotherham that has undergone a successful rebrand.
Rothbiz reported last year on the Ibis Rotherham East, situated just off Junction 1 of the M18 at Bramley, was one of three hotels sold to an owner-operator on behalf of offshore owners.
Based in Stevenage, Fairview Hotels boasts 12 strategically located properties throughout the UK, providing tailored experiences for both leisure and business travellers. It works with leading brands, including Novotel, Garner by IHG, and Voco by IHG.
The newly rebranded Garner Hotel Rotherham East adds to IHG’s leading position across essentials and premium segments as well as its success in launching and growing conversion brands, such as voco and Garner. Both of which have rapidly become popular with owners looking for a brand that delivers strong returns and performance.
Advertisement
Willemin Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "The continued growth that we’re seeing across the market is a testament to the confidence our partners have in IHG’s brands, and it is exciting to see our newer voco and Garner brands resonating with owners and guests alike. We know our owners value faster routes to market and stronger returns on their investment; conversion opportunities like these, supported by IHG’s powerful enterprise platform, help deliver exactly that.”
A midscale conversion brand Garner Hotels strives to become the leading choice for travellers of all ages seeking quality stays at an affordable price point – offering the all-important things guests value, including convenient locations, comfortable beds and free Wi-Fi. Guests will experience Garner’s signature ‘refreshing moment’ free drink and snack on arrival, as well as having access to fresh bean-to-cup coffee and the Garner Shop.
A Fairview Hotels spokesperson said: “We are delighted to grow our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts through four new properties across their rapidly scaling voco and Garner brands. The opening of voco Letchworth Hall last year gave us valuable insights into the brand’s strength and how it can deliver and we are excited about bringing another voco hotel to a prime tourist area in the heart of Bloomsbury London. Building on this momentum, we look forward to expanding the Garner brand into Lincoln, Rotherham East and Chesterfield North - enhancing choice and quality for guests in these high‑demand locations.”
Fairview Hotels website
Garner Hotel Rotherham East website
Images: IHG
Rothbiz reported last year on the Ibis Rotherham East, situated just off Junction 1 of the M18 at Bramley, was one of three hotels sold to an owner-operator on behalf of offshore owners.
Based in Stevenage, Fairview Hotels boasts 12 strategically located properties throughout the UK, providing tailored experiences for both leisure and business travellers. It works with leading brands, including Novotel, Garner by IHG, and Voco by IHG.
The newly rebranded Garner Hotel Rotherham East adds to IHG’s leading position across essentials and premium segments as well as its success in launching and growing conversion brands, such as voco and Garner. Both of which have rapidly become popular with owners looking for a brand that delivers strong returns and performance.
Advertisement
Willemin Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "The continued growth that we’re seeing across the market is a testament to the confidence our partners have in IHG’s brands, and it is exciting to see our newer voco and Garner brands resonating with owners and guests alike. We know our owners value faster routes to market and stronger returns on their investment; conversion opportunities like these, supported by IHG’s powerful enterprise platform, help deliver exactly that.”
A midscale conversion brand Garner Hotels strives to become the leading choice for travellers of all ages seeking quality stays at an affordable price point – offering the all-important things guests value, including convenient locations, comfortable beds and free Wi-Fi. Guests will experience Garner’s signature ‘refreshing moment’ free drink and snack on arrival, as well as having access to fresh bean-to-cup coffee and the Garner Shop.
A Fairview Hotels spokesperson said: “We are delighted to grow our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts through four new properties across their rapidly scaling voco and Garner brands. The opening of voco Letchworth Hall last year gave us valuable insights into the brand’s strength and how it can deliver and we are excited about bringing another voco hotel to a prime tourist area in the heart of Bloomsbury London. Building on this momentum, we look forward to expanding the Garner brand into Lincoln, Rotherham East and Chesterfield North - enhancing choice and quality for guests in these high‑demand locations.”
Fairview Hotels website
Garner Hotel Rotherham East website
Images: IHG
1 comments:
Great news. Good to have paying customers staying there.
Post a Comment