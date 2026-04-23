News: AESSEAL helps youngsters Get Up to Speed with the rise of the robots
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturing firm, AESSEAL furthered its commitment to develop the engineers and industry leaders of the future as Gold Sponsor of Get Up to Speed with STEM (GUTS) for the ninth consecutive year.
More than 7,000 students from across the region attended the two-day event last month – the largest of its type in the region – at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.
Organised by The Work-wise Foundation, Get Up to Speed provides a platform for young people to connect with businesses, explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers, engage with industry professionals, and interact with some of the UK's most exciting innovations.
This year’s theme was Stronger Together: The Power of Collaboration – People, Robots & Productivity.
The event had its first day designed for secondary school aged people and above, with primary school pupils aged eight and over and children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) touring the exhibition and attractions on the second day.
AESSEAL is one of the world's leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and gland packing. With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
AESSEAL head of UK learning and development Darren Jones said: "We have around 26 different apprenticeships available at any one time. This is about giving young people the opportunity to look at these roles and see if they are a good fit. Employment should be for everybody and we want to tap into the local talent pool and give everybody the chance to have a successful career."
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As well as continuing to invest in talent, AESSEAL has invested in a multimillion pound Factory for the Future - a state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq ft extension that has almost doubled the site capacity. The expansion was coupled with new robots to help the company to increase productivity by automating mundane processes and free up people for highly skilled work.
Much of the talk at Get Up to Speed was about robots and AI.
AESSEAL IT machine learning developer Elliot Fisher told attendees how AI can save time and increase production through working with humans. He said: "At AESSEAL when we talk about AI we talk about it as if it is just another member of the team. We want to give it a clear role with clear borders and transparency with human oversight. It will only do the job we have told it to do and know when to hand control back. AI will do the heavy lifting, and I think that’s what ‘stronger together’ means. It isn’t going to be humans or AI. It is going to be humans and AI.
AESSEAL CAM mechatronics engineer Lewis Hardy said that there was a huge skills crisis in engineering, but AESSEAL had invested £4.3m in robotic cells, and added: “As people we are very good at making decisions and carrying out manual tasks, and a robot is only as good at making decisions as the engineer who programmed it. We are at the very early stages of adapting automation into manufacturing.”
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
More than 7,000 students from across the region attended the two-day event last month – the largest of its type in the region – at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.
Organised by The Work-wise Foundation, Get Up to Speed provides a platform for young people to connect with businesses, explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers, engage with industry professionals, and interact with some of the UK's most exciting innovations.
This year’s theme was Stronger Together: The Power of Collaboration – People, Robots & Productivity.
The event had its first day designed for secondary school aged people and above, with primary school pupils aged eight and over and children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) touring the exhibition and attractions on the second day.
AESSEAL is one of the world's leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and gland packing. With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
AESSEAL head of UK learning and development Darren Jones said: "We have around 26 different apprenticeships available at any one time. This is about giving young people the opportunity to look at these roles and see if they are a good fit. Employment should be for everybody and we want to tap into the local talent pool and give everybody the chance to have a successful career."
Advertisement
As well as continuing to invest in talent, AESSEAL has invested in a multimillion pound Factory for the Future - a state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq ft extension that has almost doubled the site capacity. The expansion was coupled with new robots to help the company to increase productivity by automating mundane processes and free up people for highly skilled work.
Much of the talk at Get Up to Speed was about robots and AI.
AESSEAL IT machine learning developer Elliot Fisher told attendees how AI can save time and increase production through working with humans. He said: "At AESSEAL when we talk about AI we talk about it as if it is just another member of the team. We want to give it a clear role with clear borders and transparency with human oversight. It will only do the job we have told it to do and know when to hand control back. AI will do the heavy lifting, and I think that’s what ‘stronger together’ means. It isn’t going to be humans or AI. It is going to be humans and AI.
AESSEAL CAM mechatronics engineer Lewis Hardy said that there was a huge skills crisis in engineering, but AESSEAL had invested £4.3m in robotic cells, and added: “As people we are very good at making decisions and carrying out manual tasks, and a robot is only as good at making decisions as the engineer who programmed it. We are at the very early stages of adapting automation into manufacturing.”
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
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