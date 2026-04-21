News: Rotherham Council to spend over a million pounds on upgrades to one town centre car park
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has confirmed the contract details for a multimillion pound capital project at a car park in Rotherham town centre.
Backed by a government grant, the scheme will see a solar canopy and electric vehicle (EV) charging station installed at Drummond Street Car Park.
The 240-space pay-and-display surface car park is well used by commuters and shoppers and is close to the new £40m markets and library development and the town's major taxi rank.
Rothbiz first reported in 2023 that Rotherham Council was looking to hook up with a private sector firm who could install and run the station.
A concessionary contract was devised that would enable the specialist company to build the instrastructure and operate the charging station for 15 years.
New documents from the council show that Wenea Services UK Ltd has been awarded the contract.
Wenea is an EV service provider based in Spain and works with a number of local authorities across the UK. So far, the Wenea roll out features a mix of fast and rapid charging solutions and the chargers are supported by the Wenea App, which has over 100,000 users across Europe and offers a fully-integrated charging experience to both B2B and B2C customers.
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Tender documents showed that the contract could be worth up to £6m. The fixed budget for the design & build of the Solar PV canopy is £1,050,000 excluding VAT and the private sector firm are expected to make a minimum contribution for EV infrastructure of £330,000 excluding VAT.
The contract holder would then run the concession with council figures estimating that revenue for the proposed 15 year period would be £4.158m excluding VAT.
Rotherham Council is utilising £1.2m of funding from the government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Grant scheme.
Since March 2022, £381m in LEVI funding has been issued to help local authorities to accelerate public EV infrastructure development, leverage significant private investment and deliver over 100,000 new public chargepoints.
A council decision on the scheme states: "The implementation of the Solar Canopy and EV Charging will enable reducing carbon emissions emitted and supporting a local transition to electric vehicles through the provision of destination and residential charging in the town centre."
Wenea website
Images: Wenea
Backed by a government grant, the scheme will see a solar canopy and electric vehicle (EV) charging station installed at Drummond Street Car Park.
The 240-space pay-and-display surface car park is well used by commuters and shoppers and is close to the new £40m markets and library development and the town's major taxi rank.
Rothbiz first reported in 2023 that Rotherham Council was looking to hook up with a private sector firm who could install and run the station.
A concessionary contract was devised that would enable the specialist company to build the instrastructure and operate the charging station for 15 years.
New documents from the council show that Wenea Services UK Ltd has been awarded the contract.
Wenea is an EV service provider based in Spain and works with a number of local authorities across the UK. So far, the Wenea roll out features a mix of fast and rapid charging solutions and the chargers are supported by the Wenea App, which has over 100,000 users across Europe and offers a fully-integrated charging experience to both B2B and B2C customers.
Advertisement
Tender documents showed that the contract could be worth up to £6m. The fixed budget for the design & build of the Solar PV canopy is £1,050,000 excluding VAT and the private sector firm are expected to make a minimum contribution for EV infrastructure of £330,000 excluding VAT.
The contract holder would then run the concession with council figures estimating that revenue for the proposed 15 year period would be £4.158m excluding VAT.
Rotherham Council is utilising £1.2m of funding from the government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Grant scheme.
Since March 2022, £381m in LEVI funding has been issued to help local authorities to accelerate public EV infrastructure development, leverage significant private investment and deliver over 100,000 new public chargepoints.
A council decision on the scheme states: "The implementation of the Solar Canopy and EV Charging will enable reducing carbon emissions emitted and supporting a local transition to electric vehicles through the provision of destination and residential charging in the town centre."
Wenea website
Images: Wenea
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