News: Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival returns
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival makes a sensational return to Magna this week.
Promising an unmissable four-day extravaganza, featuring over 130 specially selected beers as well as cider, wine prosecco, gin and alcohol-free beers, and supported by a packed entertainment programme, the festival promises to deliver something for everyone, with proceeds from the event supporting two local charities: Rotherham Cancer Care Centre and the Magna Trust.
Rothbiz reported last year that CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) had taken the decision to cancel its Great British Beer Festivals (GBBFs) in 2026. Rotherham was due to host the winter edition again in February.
With the World Snooker Championships currently underway in Sheffield, the festival will return for the first time since 2024, with a snooker themed extravaganza. Live music will be provided from the soul sensations Funky Business (Thursday); a high energy set from Handsome Dan & the Mavericks (Friday), and fresh from their recent sell-out gig at the Empire Theatre, The Leathernecks (Saturday).
For the first time, the festival will open its doors on Friday afternoon, with music provided by Richard Ford, whilst guests on Saturday afternoon will be treated to a special performance from Maltby Miners Welfare Band.
Throughout the festival visitors will also have the chance to take part in a special programme of snooker-related activities, which will take place on a full-sized snooker table, believed to have once graced the halls of Wentworth Woodhouse. Although much of the history of the table remains a mystery, it is known that the table was sold from the house in the late 1990s and found its way to Portsmouth, before being purchased by a private buyer.
During the festival, the table will be used to treat guests with a special four-day snooker experience, organised by the Rotherham-based, Snooker4All.
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Steve Burns, Organiser, Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival said: “This is the first time the Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival has returned since 2024 and I hope that whether you are a seasoned real-ale aficionado, or simply looking for something for a great evening of entertainment, there promises to be something for everyone.
"This year, as well as featuring some of the finest breweries from across Yorkshire and beyond, we’re also showcasing a selection of alcohol-free beers and with plenty of live entertainment to enjoy throughout the festival, there promises to be something for everyone to enjoy – all whilst raising a glass to support very worthwhile local charities.
"Our festival is run entirely by a team of dedicated and hard-working volunteers, and I’d like to thank everyone who has made this year’s festival possible. We’ve received a terrific response from local businesses who have sponsored this year’s event and with the recently opened tram-train stop now servicing Magna, it’s never been easier to access the venue.”
Visitors can access Magna by public transport via the newly launched Tram-train station, as well as by the X3 bus service, which alights on Sheffield Road.
Tickets for the Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival can be purchased in advance via the Magna website: https://www.visitmagna.co.uk/whats-on/rotherham-real-ale-and-music-festival-2026/. Special discounts are available on the door to CAMRA members, including free entry on Wednesday evening.
Please note, discounted tickets are only available on the door with a valid membership card.
Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival website
Images: Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival
Promising an unmissable four-day extravaganza, featuring over 130 specially selected beers as well as cider, wine prosecco, gin and alcohol-free beers, and supported by a packed entertainment programme, the festival promises to deliver something for everyone, with proceeds from the event supporting two local charities: Rotherham Cancer Care Centre and the Magna Trust.
Rothbiz reported last year that CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) had taken the decision to cancel its Great British Beer Festivals (GBBFs) in 2026. Rotherham was due to host the winter edition again in February.
With the World Snooker Championships currently underway in Sheffield, the festival will return for the first time since 2024, with a snooker themed extravaganza. Live music will be provided from the soul sensations Funky Business (Thursday); a high energy set from Handsome Dan & the Mavericks (Friday), and fresh from their recent sell-out gig at the Empire Theatre, The Leathernecks (Saturday).
For the first time, the festival will open its doors on Friday afternoon, with music provided by Richard Ford, whilst guests on Saturday afternoon will be treated to a special performance from Maltby Miners Welfare Band.
Throughout the festival visitors will also have the chance to take part in a special programme of snooker-related activities, which will take place on a full-sized snooker table, believed to have once graced the halls of Wentworth Woodhouse. Although much of the history of the table remains a mystery, it is known that the table was sold from the house in the late 1990s and found its way to Portsmouth, before being purchased by a private buyer.
During the festival, the table will be used to treat guests with a special four-day snooker experience, organised by the Rotherham-based, Snooker4All.
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Steve Burns, Organiser, Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival said: “This is the first time the Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival has returned since 2024 and I hope that whether you are a seasoned real-ale aficionado, or simply looking for something for a great evening of entertainment, there promises to be something for everyone.
"This year, as well as featuring some of the finest breweries from across Yorkshire and beyond, we’re also showcasing a selection of alcohol-free beers and with plenty of live entertainment to enjoy throughout the festival, there promises to be something for everyone to enjoy – all whilst raising a glass to support very worthwhile local charities.
"Our festival is run entirely by a team of dedicated and hard-working volunteers, and I’d like to thank everyone who has made this year’s festival possible. We’ve received a terrific response from local businesses who have sponsored this year’s event and with the recently opened tram-train stop now servicing Magna, it’s never been easier to access the venue.”
Visitors can access Magna by public transport via the newly launched Tram-train station, as well as by the X3 bus service, which alights on Sheffield Road.
Tickets for the Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival can be purchased in advance via the Magna website: https://www.visitmagna.co.uk/whats-on/rotherham-real-ale-and-music-festival-2026/. Special discounts are available on the door to CAMRA members, including free entry on Wednesday evening.
Please note, discounted tickets are only available on the door with a valid membership card.
Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival website
Images: Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival
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