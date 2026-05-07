News: Wentworth Woodhouse chosen as film set again
By Tom Austen
Turner, Churchill and now Faraday. The glorious setting of Wentworth Woodhouse has been chosen as the filming location for another biopic, reports Visit Rotherham.
Parts of the grade I listed mansion in Rotherham have been closed in recent weeks, including the house and gardens, so that a film production company can make movie magic.
The charity that looks after the big house, the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), has revealed that it has been hosting the cast and crew of Power & Glory, an upcoming biopic about Michael Faraday.
Faraday is known as the "Father of Electricity" for discovering electromagnetic induction, the principle behind electric motors and generators.
The film is based on the play, Fire from Heaven: Michael Faraday and the Dawn of the Electrical Age by playwright and director, Murray Watts. Described as one of the greatest true stories it follows Faraday, a boy from the back streets of London, as he overcomes impossible odds to become one of the greatest experimental scientists of all time.
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An update from WWPT said: "We're thrilled to have been chosen as the main filming location for the majority of the sets. Hosting filming is a very important source of income for the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust as it supports the huge task of restoring and regenerating this important historic site and our work to make it truly a House for all.
"The movie magic isn't quite over yet - so watch this space for further updates! See you on the big screen!"
Wentworth Woodhouse has previously stood in for the Royal Academy in London for Mike Leigh's Mr Turner, and for Oscar winning feature film, Darkest Hour, the Whistlejacket room was used as interior of Buckingham Palace. The famous Marble Saloon also played host to the Downton Abbey movie.
in recent years, the income from filming has been reduced at the trust, in great part to the actors and writers’ strikes in America, which seriously impacted the UK film industry.
The house was closed to the public in April 2023 for the filming of major HBO production The Regime starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant. This was the only major film contract in the 2023/2024 financial year, with no major film contracts in the following year.
An update from the trust at the time said; "Our reliance on filming income carries an element of risk, as it is somewhat out of our control, so our aim is to move to a situation where it is a bonus if it happens, rather than a budgeted necessity."
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
Parts of the grade I listed mansion in Rotherham have been closed in recent weeks, including the house and gardens, so that a film production company can make movie magic.
The charity that looks after the big house, the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), has revealed that it has been hosting the cast and crew of Power & Glory, an upcoming biopic about Michael Faraday.
Faraday is known as the "Father of Electricity" for discovering electromagnetic induction, the principle behind electric motors and generators.
The film is based on the play, Fire from Heaven: Michael Faraday and the Dawn of the Electrical Age by playwright and director, Murray Watts. Described as one of the greatest true stories it follows Faraday, a boy from the back streets of London, as he overcomes impossible odds to become one of the greatest experimental scientists of all time.
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An update from WWPT said: "We're thrilled to have been chosen as the main filming location for the majority of the sets. Hosting filming is a very important source of income for the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust as it supports the huge task of restoring and regenerating this important historic site and our work to make it truly a House for all.
"The movie magic isn't quite over yet - so watch this space for further updates! See you on the big screen!"
Wentworth Woodhouse has previously stood in for the Royal Academy in London for Mike Leigh's Mr Turner, and for Oscar winning feature film, Darkest Hour, the Whistlejacket room was used as interior of Buckingham Palace. The famous Marble Saloon also played host to the Downton Abbey movie.
in recent years, the income from filming has been reduced at the trust, in great part to the actors and writers’ strikes in America, which seriously impacted the UK film industry.
The house was closed to the public in April 2023 for the filming of major HBO production The Regime starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant. This was the only major film contract in the 2023/2024 financial year, with no major film contracts in the following year.
An update from the trust at the time said; "Our reliance on filming income carries an element of risk, as it is somewhat out of our control, so our aim is to move to a situation where it is a bonus if it happens, rather than a budgeted necessity."
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
1 comments:
Can we please get Wentworth Woodhouse Trust to manage Rotherham United?
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