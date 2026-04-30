News: Developers get on board following Rotherham mainline station announcement
By Tom Austen
Developers are showing an interest in Rotherham on the back of the government's commitment to support plans for a new mainline station in the borough.
Tom Riordan CBE, Northern Growth Envoy, told MPs that an unnamed developer had signed an agreement to start investment in the Rotherham.
Although full funding is "not a done deal" Rotherham Gateway Station and the electrification of the Sheffield - Leeds line were included in the first phase of Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) announced in January.
Over £11m of local transport funding has been agreed to develop a full business case for a new station at Parkgate. A 20-year programme of transformation includes more than 355,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing and commercial space, around 250 new homes, and up to 132,000 sq ft of green spaces and public realm. It is a £300m regeneration project with proponents aiming to have the station open by late 2030.
The idea is to use a mainline station integrated with a tram-train stop to further develop the advanced manufacturing cluster within South Yorkshire as part of the UK’s first Investment Zone and the Don Valley Corridor.
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At a recent Westminster meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on Northern Powerhouse Rail, Tom Riordan CBE was asked if the partnerships between government and regional mayors and local councils was going to deliver NPR. Asking the question, Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East raised concerns over a situation where "no one is responsible and everyone blames everybody else."
Riordan, a former Chief Executive of regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward, said: "I am really confident about this because we have tested it already. We could be sat here talking about what we are going to do to try to come to an agreement about Northern Powerhouse Rail in the future, but what we actually did in practice last November was say, “We’re going to do this, but we’re going to do it with the mayors.”
"The Secretary of State, working with officials, myself, Jo [Shanmugalingam - Permanent Secretary at the Department for Transport] and others, worked to try to come to an agreement about the sequencing and the overall approach for this with the mayors. That has got to the point where joint compacts have been signed with Ministers where mayors have committed to put their own resources in to the agreement. It gives me confidence that we have done that once.
"It is really hard to agree stuff across the north of England, as we all know. It is not a single place; it is a group of different places. But we did that and it stuck. People have stuck with it. We have got further agreements about how we are going to move forward. We have a good partnership emerging around growth as well and the private sector is really interested in it.
"The week after the announcement, I went to Rotherham and met the council there. The fact that the Rotherham announcement had been made had led a developer to sign an agreement to start investment. That gives me confidence. A lot of times in the past, those of us in the north of England have maybe not had the confidence that things would happen. I really do think they are going to, and I think this is an innovative and different approach and it is working to date."
Images: RMBC
Tom Riordan CBE, Northern Growth Envoy, told MPs that an unnamed developer had signed an agreement to start investment in the Rotherham.
Although full funding is "not a done deal" Rotherham Gateway Station and the electrification of the Sheffield - Leeds line were included in the first phase of Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) announced in January.
Over £11m of local transport funding has been agreed to develop a full business case for a new station at Parkgate. A 20-year programme of transformation includes more than 355,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing and commercial space, around 250 new homes, and up to 132,000 sq ft of green spaces and public realm. It is a £300m regeneration project with proponents aiming to have the station open by late 2030.
The idea is to use a mainline station integrated with a tram-train stop to further develop the advanced manufacturing cluster within South Yorkshire as part of the UK’s first Investment Zone and the Don Valley Corridor.
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At a recent Westminster meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on Northern Powerhouse Rail, Tom Riordan CBE was asked if the partnerships between government and regional mayors and local councils was going to deliver NPR. Asking the question, Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East raised concerns over a situation where "no one is responsible and everyone blames everybody else."
Riordan, a former Chief Executive of regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward, said: "I am really confident about this because we have tested it already. We could be sat here talking about what we are going to do to try to come to an agreement about Northern Powerhouse Rail in the future, but what we actually did in practice last November was say, “We’re going to do this, but we’re going to do it with the mayors.”
"The Secretary of State, working with officials, myself, Jo [Shanmugalingam - Permanent Secretary at the Department for Transport] and others, worked to try to come to an agreement about the sequencing and the overall approach for this with the mayors. That has got to the point where joint compacts have been signed with Ministers where mayors have committed to put their own resources in to the agreement. It gives me confidence that we have done that once.
"It is really hard to agree stuff across the north of England, as we all know. It is not a single place; it is a group of different places. But we did that and it stuck. People have stuck with it. We have got further agreements about how we are going to move forward. We have a good partnership emerging around growth as well and the private sector is really interested in it.
"The week after the announcement, I went to Rotherham and met the council there. The fact that the Rotherham announcement had been made had led a developer to sign an agreement to start investment. That gives me confidence. A lot of times in the past, those of us in the north of England have maybe not had the confidence that things would happen. I really do think they are going to, and I think this is an innovative and different approach and it is working to date."
Images: RMBC
1 comments:
It waint happen!
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