News: New owners prepare to demolish CF Booth buildings
By Tom Austen
The new owners of historic Rotherham firm, CF Booth Limited, are sizing up how best to use the 35-acre site it has acquired.
Some demolition is proposed, but no plans have yet been revealed for Millmoor, the home of Rotherham United until 2008.
Administrators announced last month that they have concluded a sale of the company’s business and assets to Hu11 Limited, a subsidiary of Ron Hull Jnr Limited.
The sale of substantially all the assets of eight interconnected companies included Demex and Albion Jones as going concern sales, allowing the demolition business to continue operations.
Taking over the Clarence Works at Armer Street in Masbrough, Ron Hull has moved quickly to take on the fully operational rail siding which has enabled the provider of a range of metal recovery and waste recycling services to offer decommissioned rail stack handling and the sale and loading of scrap metal via rail.
The Ron Hull Group has also been assessing the buildings on the site, with many found to be in a state of disrepair.
The company has engaged with the local planning authority, Rotherham Council, over the method of demolition for buildings on the site.
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The buildings set for demolition in the plans include the prominent main office building fronting Armer Street, and the large industrial buildings to the rear and side.
Further office buildings, factory units, a furnance and a maintenance workshop are also identified for demolition on maps submitted with the applications, allthough the applicants stress that the group is currently unsure exactly which buildings will remain and which will ultimately be demolished as they look to see if factory units and furnaces can be reused within the current business.
The plans explain that the three of the smaller buildings that are proposed to be demolished "are showing signs of a long term lack of repairs and maintenance, and are in poor condition. The buildings also are surplus to the requirements of the current owner's needs and business operations."
Industrial buildings are described as being in a state of disrepair, with the main office building's interior "very closed and unsuitable for modern open office use. The building is showing signs of water damage and general neglect." Other buildings are also showing signs of water damage and are in a state of disrepair.
Once demolished, the areas are set to store metals, which is as the current use of the site.
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps
Some demolition is proposed, but no plans have yet been revealed for Millmoor, the home of Rotherham United until 2008.
Administrators announced last month that they have concluded a sale of the company’s business and assets to Hu11 Limited, a subsidiary of Ron Hull Jnr Limited.
The sale of substantially all the assets of eight interconnected companies included Demex and Albion Jones as going concern sales, allowing the demolition business to continue operations.
Taking over the Clarence Works at Armer Street in Masbrough, Ron Hull has moved quickly to take on the fully operational rail siding which has enabled the provider of a range of metal recovery and waste recycling services to offer decommissioned rail stack handling and the sale and loading of scrap metal via rail.
The Ron Hull Group has also been assessing the buildings on the site, with many found to be in a state of disrepair.
The company has engaged with the local planning authority, Rotherham Council, over the method of demolition for buildings on the site.
Advertisement
The buildings set for demolition in the plans include the prominent main office building fronting Armer Street, and the large industrial buildings to the rear and side.
Further office buildings, factory units, a furnance and a maintenance workshop are also identified for demolition on maps submitted with the applications, allthough the applicants stress that the group is currently unsure exactly which buildings will remain and which will ultimately be demolished as they look to see if factory units and furnaces can be reused within the current business.
The plans explain that the three of the smaller buildings that are proposed to be demolished "are showing signs of a long term lack of repairs and maintenance, and are in poor condition. The buildings also are surplus to the requirements of the current owner's needs and business operations."
Industrial buildings are described as being in a state of disrepair, with the main office building's interior "very closed and unsuitable for modern open office use. The building is showing signs of water damage and general neglect." Other buildings are also showing signs of water damage and are in a state of disrepair.
Once demolished, the areas are set to store metals, which is as the current use of the site.
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
Shame the main building can’t be retained as I believe it’s part of they previous BOC company’s operations (though I stand to be corrected).
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