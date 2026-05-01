News: New 100-seat studio space for Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's civic theatre has been successful in securing funds from a £130m government pot that aims to protect cultural venues, museums, and libraries for present and future generations.
Visit Rotherham reports that Rotherham Council says that it will use the funding to make the theatre a more welcoming space for audiences and performers.
The creation of a studio space is also on the cards.
The theatre accommodates a range of touring and local musical, comedy and theatrical performances. The building on Catherine Street in the town centre is a converted church and was purchased by the Council prior to being converted into a theatre in 1960.
£540,000 was allocated by the authority in 2012 to carry out much-needed repairs and refurbishment of both the interior and exterior of the building. The works were expected to bring the theatre up to a condition which would give a further ten years life. Further government funding was secured during the COVID lockdown when the theatre was closed and the decision was taken to carry out a refurbishment of the front of house and bar areas at the Civic.
A list of 130 organisations has recently been announced marking the first projects receiving cash from the government’s Arts Everywhere Fund.
Earlier this year, the Culture Secretary committed up to £1.5 billion to the cultural sector over this parliament, with the Arts Everywhere Fund aiming to save more than 1,000 cherished arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings across England.
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Through the Creative Foundations Fund (CFF), Rotherham Civic Theatre has been awarded £200,000.
An update from operators, Rotherham Council explained: "We are thrilled to have been awarded funding from the government’s Arts Everywhere Fund along with 15 other cultural venues, museums, and libraries across Yorkshire and the Humber.
"The funding, will help to provide welcoming, affordable spaces for communities to visit, come together and celebrate what makes their local area special. We are set to receive £200,000 to help us make Rotherham Civic Theatre a more welcoming space for our audiences, and performers. It will enable us to create a studio space and provide better accessibility for everybody.
"We have been part of the cultural activity in Rotherham for over 65 years, and we hope this funding will enable us to continue providing performances in a welcoming space that all generations can enjoy."
At the start of 2026, Rotherham Theatres began recruitment for and Performing Arts Programme Manager and made mention of an "exciting new 100-seat studio space launching in Autumn 2026."
The previous Rotherham Arts Centre Studio Theatre closed in 2011 as the authority relocated the library to Riverside House in order to sell its land to developers who brought forward the large Tesco store on Drummond Street. A new library is being built within the new markets development nearby after the number of visitors reduced following the Riverside move.
Arts Council England Chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: "Arts organisations, museums and libraries are the beating heart of our communities.
"After significant financial pressures in recent years, this vital investment will help organisations to secure futures where they thrive and not just survive.
"We look forward to seeing these cultural spaces flourish as they continue to provide access to excellent art and culture for everyone, everywhere, for many years to come."
Rothbiz revealed in 2023 that a new theatre was included in Rotherham's place-based investment strategy, and was given an investment figure of c.£28m.
Rotherham Civic Theatre website
Images: RMBC
Visit Rotherham reports that Rotherham Council says that it will use the funding to make the theatre a more welcoming space for audiences and performers.
The creation of a studio space is also on the cards.
The theatre accommodates a range of touring and local musical, comedy and theatrical performances. The building on Catherine Street in the town centre is a converted church and was purchased by the Council prior to being converted into a theatre in 1960.
£540,000 was allocated by the authority in 2012 to carry out much-needed repairs and refurbishment of both the interior and exterior of the building. The works were expected to bring the theatre up to a condition which would give a further ten years life. Further government funding was secured during the COVID lockdown when the theatre was closed and the decision was taken to carry out a refurbishment of the front of house and bar areas at the Civic.
A list of 130 organisations has recently been announced marking the first projects receiving cash from the government’s Arts Everywhere Fund.
Earlier this year, the Culture Secretary committed up to £1.5 billion to the cultural sector over this parliament, with the Arts Everywhere Fund aiming to save more than 1,000 cherished arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings across England.
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Through the Creative Foundations Fund (CFF), Rotherham Civic Theatre has been awarded £200,000.
An update from operators, Rotherham Council explained: "We are thrilled to have been awarded funding from the government’s Arts Everywhere Fund along with 15 other cultural venues, museums, and libraries across Yorkshire and the Humber.
"The funding, will help to provide welcoming, affordable spaces for communities to visit, come together and celebrate what makes their local area special. We are set to receive £200,000 to help us make Rotherham Civic Theatre a more welcoming space for our audiences, and performers. It will enable us to create a studio space and provide better accessibility for everybody.
"We have been part of the cultural activity in Rotherham for over 65 years, and we hope this funding will enable us to continue providing performances in a welcoming space that all generations can enjoy."
At the start of 2026, Rotherham Theatres began recruitment for and Performing Arts Programme Manager and made mention of an "exciting new 100-seat studio space launching in Autumn 2026."
The previous Rotherham Arts Centre Studio Theatre closed in 2011 as the authority relocated the library to Riverside House in order to sell its land to developers who brought forward the large Tesco store on Drummond Street. A new library is being built within the new markets development nearby after the number of visitors reduced following the Riverside move.
Arts Council England Chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: "Arts organisations, museums and libraries are the beating heart of our communities.
"After significant financial pressures in recent years, this vital investment will help organisations to secure futures where they thrive and not just survive.
"We look forward to seeing these cultural spaces flourish as they continue to provide access to excellent art and culture for everyone, everywhere, for many years to come."
Rothbiz revealed in 2023 that a new theatre was included in Rotherham's place-based investment strategy, and was given an investment figure of c.£28m.
Rotherham Civic Theatre website
Images: RMBC
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