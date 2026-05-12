News: AMP-based tech firm secures investment
By Tom Austen
AddParts, a Rotherham-based technology company enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to improve production continuity and reduce operational risk, has secured a six-figure pre-seed investment from SFC Capital to support its growth.
The move comes as pharmaceutical manufacturers face increasing pressure to mitigate operational risk, reduce dependency on fragile supply chains, and maintain continuous production in highly regulated environments. Across global manufacturing, unplanned downtime is estimated to cost hundreds of billions of pounds annually, with even short disruptions having significant financial and operational impact in high-value pharmaceutical production environments.
Based in the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, AddParts addresses this challenge through a virtual-first model that enables manufacturers to store, access, and reproduce critical components on demand, reducing reliance on traditional supply chains and long lead times.
At the core of AddParts' offering is a virtual storeroom that enables manufacturers to take control of their critical parts data, ensuring components can be reproduced on demand, reducing reliance on OEMs, and enabling more resilient, proactive maintenance strategies.
As manufacturers seek to build more resilient, responsive operations, digital spare parts strategies are emerging as a critical component of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Beyond part replacement, AddParts supports manufacturers with reverse engineering of legacy components, digital capture of critical equipment, and engineering-led improvements that reduce failure risk and extend asset life. The firm operates under an ISO 9001-certified quality management system aligned with pharmaceutical manufacturing requirements, ensuring traceability, documentation, and compliance.
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AddParts was also supported by Venture.Community, an organisation that also has an office in the AMP Technology Centre and helps businesses in South Yorkshire raise investment. The programme played a key role in supporting the company's development and preparing it for successful investment.
Tom Fripp, Founder of AddParts, said: "Unplanned downtime is a global challenge for pharmaceutical manufacturers, with real consequences for cost, output, and supply continuity. By digitising critical components and making them available on demand, we're helping manufacturers respond faster and operate more resiliently. Early customer engagements have demonstrated measurable operational benefits, including significantly reduced lead times and improved production continuity. In some cases, avoiding a single extended stoppage fully offsets the cost of implementing AddParts' more proactive spare parts strategy."
Ed Stevenson, Fund Principal, SFC Capital, added: "AddParts gives manufacturers a digital record of their critical components, so they can reproduce what they need on demand instead of chasing OEMs. Tom has built something genuinely useful, and we're pleased to back him."
Peter Hopton, Executive Chairman and Founder, Venture.Community, added: "AddParts is a really exciting company. We liked the team, the depth of the product, and the traction with customers. The firm is solving a key pain point in regulated production lines worth millions of pounds in savings."
AddParts website
Venture.Community wesbite
Images: AddParts
The move comes as pharmaceutical manufacturers face increasing pressure to mitigate operational risk, reduce dependency on fragile supply chains, and maintain continuous production in highly regulated environments. Across global manufacturing, unplanned downtime is estimated to cost hundreds of billions of pounds annually, with even short disruptions having significant financial and operational impact in high-value pharmaceutical production environments.
Based in the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, AddParts addresses this challenge through a virtual-first model that enables manufacturers to store, access, and reproduce critical components on demand, reducing reliance on traditional supply chains and long lead times.
At the core of AddParts' offering is a virtual storeroom that enables manufacturers to take control of their critical parts data, ensuring components can be reproduced on demand, reducing reliance on OEMs, and enabling more resilient, proactive maintenance strategies.
As manufacturers seek to build more resilient, responsive operations, digital spare parts strategies are emerging as a critical component of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Beyond part replacement, AddParts supports manufacturers with reverse engineering of legacy components, digital capture of critical equipment, and engineering-led improvements that reduce failure risk and extend asset life. The firm operates under an ISO 9001-certified quality management system aligned with pharmaceutical manufacturing requirements, ensuring traceability, documentation, and compliance.
Advertisement
AddParts was also supported by Venture.Community, an organisation that also has an office in the AMP Technology Centre and helps businesses in South Yorkshire raise investment. The programme played a key role in supporting the company's development and preparing it for successful investment.
Tom Fripp, Founder of AddParts, said: "Unplanned downtime is a global challenge for pharmaceutical manufacturers, with real consequences for cost, output, and supply continuity. By digitising critical components and making them available on demand, we're helping manufacturers respond faster and operate more resiliently. Early customer engagements have demonstrated measurable operational benefits, including significantly reduced lead times and improved production continuity. In some cases, avoiding a single extended stoppage fully offsets the cost of implementing AddParts' more proactive spare parts strategy."
Ed Stevenson, Fund Principal, SFC Capital, added: "AddParts gives manufacturers a digital record of their critical components, so they can reproduce what they need on demand instead of chasing OEMs. Tom has built something genuinely useful, and we're pleased to back him."
Peter Hopton, Executive Chairman and Founder, Venture.Community, added: "AddParts is a really exciting company. We liked the team, the depth of the product, and the traction with customers. The firm is solving a key pain point in regulated production lines worth millions of pounds in savings."
AddParts website
Venture.Community wesbite
Images: AddParts
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