News: Plans in for former Wetherspoons in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A large vacant pub building in Rotherham town centre could be brought back into use, if newly submitted plans are approved.
At the top of the heritage High Street, the distinctive marble-covered former bank at 35-37 was for many years a fixture on the nighttime circuit in Rotherham town centre, having been converted into a pub and operated by Wetherspoons and others until it closed for good in December 2024.
Known previously as the Litten Tree and the Corn Law Rhymer, new owners are hoping to secure a change of use so that residential uses can be introduced on all floors.
The plans from Rhythm Properties Ltd show that 27 apartments will be created over the four floors and a new retail unit will be created at ground floor level.
A company called Foundry Housing, a social and supported housing provider, has recently launched from the premises.
The apartments will be laid out around two staircases. The High Street entrance provides an existing staircase to first floor level (to be retained, although handrails will be provided) with the existing stair to second floor level to be removed and replaced with a new staircase.
The Moorgate Street entrance will be altered and the existing staircase in this area removed. A new compliant staircase is to be provided and three ground floor apartments will be created that are designed to be wheelchair accessible units.
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A balcony and a private courtyard will be created for some of the units on the upper floors.
Externally, the 1960's design will remain with the glazing on Moorgate Street set to be replaced by a new façade to be added on the inside to provide a thermal wall and windows, with the new façade to be rendered. The cash machine point that is no longer in use would be reconfigured to provide refuse storage.
The building is not a listed building but sits within the town centre conservation area.
Planning policies don't generally permit housing on the ground floor in shopping areas of Rotherham town centres. The applicant plans to convert the main pub area into a smaller commercial unit and three flats, arguing that the alternative would just create more vacant commercial units in the area or be abandoned until policies change.
At 15,195 sq ft, the applicant states that pub operators have found the building unviable due to operating costs and its size.
The plans state that since Wetherspoons put the pub up for sale in 2015 there has been "various attempts to open the building for hospitality from large pub chains to smaller independent operators and has failed as a viable enterprise at every hurdle, with the businesses lasting a very short amount of time until forced to closed given the buildings operating overheads and local competition."
The freehold of the building was last up for sale with offers in the region of £295,000 expected.
Rothbiz reported in January on plans to introduce residential units at the historic buiding next door known as Essoldo Chambers.
Foundry Housing
Images: Savills / Everard Cole
At the top of the heritage High Street, the distinctive marble-covered former bank at 35-37 was for many years a fixture on the nighttime circuit in Rotherham town centre, having been converted into a pub and operated by Wetherspoons and others until it closed for good in December 2024.
Known previously as the Litten Tree and the Corn Law Rhymer, new owners are hoping to secure a change of use so that residential uses can be introduced on all floors.
The plans from Rhythm Properties Ltd show that 27 apartments will be created over the four floors and a new retail unit will be created at ground floor level.
A company called Foundry Housing, a social and supported housing provider, has recently launched from the premises.
The apartments will be laid out around two staircases. The High Street entrance provides an existing staircase to first floor level (to be retained, although handrails will be provided) with the existing stair to second floor level to be removed and replaced with a new staircase.
The Moorgate Street entrance will be altered and the existing staircase in this area removed. A new compliant staircase is to be provided and three ground floor apartments will be created that are designed to be wheelchair accessible units.
Advertisement
A balcony and a private courtyard will be created for some of the units on the upper floors.
Externally, the 1960's design will remain with the glazing on Moorgate Street set to be replaced by a new façade to be added on the inside to provide a thermal wall and windows, with the new façade to be rendered. The cash machine point that is no longer in use would be reconfigured to provide refuse storage.
The building is not a listed building but sits within the town centre conservation area.
Planning policies don't generally permit housing on the ground floor in shopping areas of Rotherham town centres. The applicant plans to convert the main pub area into a smaller commercial unit and three flats, arguing that the alternative would just create more vacant commercial units in the area or be abandoned until policies change.
At 15,195 sq ft, the applicant states that pub operators have found the building unviable due to operating costs and its size.
The plans state that since Wetherspoons put the pub up for sale in 2015 there has been "various attempts to open the building for hospitality from large pub chains to smaller independent operators and has failed as a viable enterprise at every hurdle, with the businesses lasting a very short amount of time until forced to closed given the buildings operating overheads and local competition."
The freehold of the building was last up for sale with offers in the region of £295,000 expected.
Rothbiz reported in January on plans to introduce residential units at the historic buiding next door known as Essoldo Chambers.
Foundry Housing
Images: Savills / Everard Cole
1 comments:
Here we go again...
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