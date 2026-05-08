News: Independent restaurant closes at Rotherham's flagship Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Whilst other tenants are trading well, an independent restaurant set up by local entrepreneurs has closed within a year of opening at Forge Island in Rotherham.
Sygnature Dish opened last summer, bringing steak and seafood to the town centre's new landmark leisure destination.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel.
Sygnature Dish joined the Vetro Lounge at Forge Island and was followed by Heavenly Desserts.
Dalu and Sibbs Sikhosana, the enterprising siblings behind Sygnature Dish, were first involved in Sub Sahara, an authentic family-run African shop and butchery in Rotherham town centre.
Judith Badger, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Rotherham Council, said: “We’re sorry to see Sygnature Dish close and we recognise that any business closure is particularly difficult for the staff involved. We’d like to thank them for being part of Forge Island.
“The hospitality sector is facing challenges across the country, and unfortunately Sygnature Dish has faced difficulties linked to its own operating model as well as wider market conditions. Despite this Forge Island as a destination continues to record strong footfall and a growing customer base amongst Rotherham residents and from further afield.
“Forge Island remains a vibrant and popular place to visit, with Arc Cinema, Travelodge, Vetro Lounge and Heavenly Desserts all trading well and attracting customers throughout the week. Feedback from visitors continues to be very positive, and we’re pleased with the momentum across the site.
“Importantly, the site was always designed to evolve. With that in mind, we’re looking forward to announcing a new operator who will open at the Forge Island later this year. Discussions are progressing and we hope to share news soon.
“In the meantime, we’d encourage residents to continue supporting the fantastic businesses already at Forge Island.”
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At the start of the year, Rothbiz reported on difficulties faced by the council with the scheme.
"Operational issues" meant that a car parking system was delayed and the authority's Parking Services staff were drafted in to ensure the site was being used appropriately after the council received a number of complaints about parking availability and the "heavy usage by non-genuine customers."
An ANPR system is now in place with parking concessions extended to customers of all businesses located within the Forge Island development providing four hours of free parking.
The council report also referenced the difficulty the council was having in attracting businesses to the site and letting the units.
In 2024, Rothbiz reported on the liquidation of a company connected to the restaurant operator that the council had signed up in a pre-let agreement to open a number of brands at Forge Island. The leader of the council said that it was a "challenging business situation" for the operator.
Work began on site in November 2022 after Rotherham Council agreed to fund the Forge Island regeneration scheme itself when the the funding available its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets.
The council's project budget also includes a contribution towards the fit out of the units.
According to Rotherham Council's leader, Chris Read, there has been a million more visits in the town centre across the two years since Forge Island opened in 2024.
Forge Island website
Images: Sygnature Dish
Sygnature Dish opened last summer, bringing steak and seafood to the town centre's new landmark leisure destination.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel.
Sygnature Dish joined the Vetro Lounge at Forge Island and was followed by Heavenly Desserts.
Dalu and Sibbs Sikhosana, the enterprising siblings behind Sygnature Dish, were first involved in Sub Sahara, an authentic family-run African shop and butchery in Rotherham town centre.
Judith Badger, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Rotherham Council, said: “We’re sorry to see Sygnature Dish close and we recognise that any business closure is particularly difficult for the staff involved. We’d like to thank them for being part of Forge Island.
“The hospitality sector is facing challenges across the country, and unfortunately Sygnature Dish has faced difficulties linked to its own operating model as well as wider market conditions. Despite this Forge Island as a destination continues to record strong footfall and a growing customer base amongst Rotherham residents and from further afield.
“Forge Island remains a vibrant and popular place to visit, with Arc Cinema, Travelodge, Vetro Lounge and Heavenly Desserts all trading well and attracting customers throughout the week. Feedback from visitors continues to be very positive, and we’re pleased with the momentum across the site.
“Importantly, the site was always designed to evolve. With that in mind, we’re looking forward to announcing a new operator who will open at the Forge Island later this year. Discussions are progressing and we hope to share news soon.
“In the meantime, we’d encourage residents to continue supporting the fantastic businesses already at Forge Island.”
Advertisement
At the start of the year, Rothbiz reported on difficulties faced by the council with the scheme.
"Operational issues" meant that a car parking system was delayed and the authority's Parking Services staff were drafted in to ensure the site was being used appropriately after the council received a number of complaints about parking availability and the "heavy usage by non-genuine customers."
An ANPR system is now in place with parking concessions extended to customers of all businesses located within the Forge Island development providing four hours of free parking.
The council report also referenced the difficulty the council was having in attracting businesses to the site and letting the units.
In 2024, Rothbiz reported on the liquidation of a company connected to the restaurant operator that the council had signed up in a pre-let agreement to open a number of brands at Forge Island. The leader of the council said that it was a "challenging business situation" for the operator.
Work began on site in November 2022 after Rotherham Council agreed to fund the Forge Island regeneration scheme itself when the the funding available its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets.
The council's project budget also includes a contribution towards the fit out of the units.
According to Rotherham Council's leader, Chris Read, there has been a million more visits in the town centre across the two years since Forge Island opened in 2024.
Forge Island website
Images: Sygnature Dish
2 comments:
It's a shame but it was the wrong restaurant for that development. Forge Island really needs a couple of the popular big chains to be a success. Personally I'm not a fan of them, but the wider public are hence why they're popular.
Definitely
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