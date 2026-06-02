News: Plans drafted for new events and sports venue in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A former works sporting facility tied to one of Rotherham's most famous companies could be brought back into use under ambitious new plans.
A licence application has been submitted to Rotherham Council for the site of the Guest & Chrimes pitches on Bassingthorpe Lane near Greasbrough.
The former iron and brass foundry of Guest & Chrimes once employed 400 people on the edge of Rotherham town centre. Sports clubs and pitches were often made available by large companies.
Having been out of use as sports facilities, the site's owners have tested the water with car boot sales in recent years. Now plans drafted for the licensing application show a new future for the site which is in the middle of the proposed Bassingthorpe residential development scheme.
The new application for a premises licence is from SME Enviromental Holdings LTD, the company behind a number of regeneration projects in Rotherham town centre, including The Empire and The Bunka.
If approved, it would enable the Bassingthorpe site to allow the outdoor provision of the following licensable activities:
- Live & Recorded Music, Plays, Films, & Dance;
- Late Night Refreshment; and the
- Sale of Alcohol
The application would be for between May and September and limits the provision licensable activities to a maximum of 16 occasions between 11am and 12 midnight on any day of the week.
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Bassingthorpe Meadows is advertised as having seven acres of space for events.
Plans show a large venue space complemented with a pavilion and café, plus 77 to 110 car parking spaces.
The plans also show seven padel courts and an area for golfing activities - a netted driving range with 13 bays, a chipping area, and a putting area.
The masterplan included a new neighbourhood park and sports facilities at the heart of Bassingthorpe and stated that Bassingthorpe Lane "has potential to become a key active travel route between Greasbrough and Rotherham Town Centre and the new mainline station."
Images: Google Maps
A licence application has been submitted to Rotherham Council for the site of the Guest & Chrimes pitches on Bassingthorpe Lane near Greasbrough.
The former iron and brass foundry of Guest & Chrimes once employed 400 people on the edge of Rotherham town centre. Sports clubs and pitches were often made available by large companies.
Having been out of use as sports facilities, the site's owners have tested the water with car boot sales in recent years. Now plans drafted for the licensing application show a new future for the site which is in the middle of the proposed Bassingthorpe residential development scheme.
The new application for a premises licence is from SME Enviromental Holdings LTD, the company behind a number of regeneration projects in Rotherham town centre, including The Empire and The Bunka.
If approved, it would enable the Bassingthorpe site to allow the outdoor provision of the following licensable activities:
- Live & Recorded Music, Plays, Films, & Dance;
- Late Night Refreshment; and the
- Sale of Alcohol
The application would be for between May and September and limits the provision licensable activities to a maximum of 16 occasions between 11am and 12 midnight on any day of the week.
Advertisement
Bassingthorpe Meadows is advertised as having seven acres of space for events.
Plans show a large venue space complemented with a pavilion and café, plus 77 to 110 car parking spaces.
The plans also show seven padel courts and an area for golfing activities - a netted driving range with 13 bays, a chipping area, and a putting area.
The masterplan included a new neighbourhood park and sports facilities at the heart of Bassingthorpe and stated that Bassingthorpe Lane "has potential to become a key active travel route between Greasbrough and Rotherham Town Centre and the new mainline station."
Images: Google Maps
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