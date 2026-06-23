News: Gulliver's brings Great British Summer Savings to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The big name operator of a family theme park in Rotherham is backing the government’s Great British Summer Savings scheme designed to help people enjoy days out for less.
Visit Rotherham reports that from June 25 to September 1 2026, VAT will be slashed on eligible activities, helping families "enjoy the weekend treats, the days out, the small plans that make life enjoyable during the cost of living squeeze while supporting the businesses that depend on summer footfall."
Great British Summer Savings will be a targeted and temporary scheme, introduced alongside free bus travel for children that will run from August 1 to 31 and covers participating local bus services across England.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: "I want families to be able to enjoy the little treats this summer. Great British Summer Savings will help families enjoy time making memories together while boosting business across the UK.
"This comes on top of support we’ve already put in place including freezing fuel duty, taking off £117 off energy bills, and freezing prescriptions and rail fares – all to help families with the cost of living."
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The VAT rate on eligible activities will be cut from 20% to 5%. The reduced rate will apply to:
- Children’s menu meals served in restaurants for consumption on the premises
- Children’s and family tickets for cinemas, theatres, concerts, shows and exhibitions
- Admission tickets, for both children and adults, to a range of attractions, including: amusement parks, fairs, museums, zoos, soft play centres, circuses, adventure parks, nature reserves, wildlife parks and observation attractions.
The scheme is estimated to cost about £300m with £100m to fund the free fares scheme.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: "Government support for the UK’s visitor economy is always welcome, so it’s great to see the launch of the Great British Summer Savings Scheme which will help families get out and enjoy the fantastic attractions on their doorstep.
"At Gulliver’s, we’ve already applied these savings to ticket prices across our four UK resorts - Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham – so combined with our latest summer ticket offer, the next few weeks are the perfect time for families to come and enjoy great value days out with us.
"As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of providing affordable days out and short breaks for children, parents and carers and we’re proud to have been creating these fun-filled adventures and lasting memories for the last 48 years."
Opening adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park in 2020, Gulliver's Valley is the company's fourth park aimed at families with children aged two to 13-years-old and each offering a great variety of rides, attractions and accommodation options, as well as a calendar packed full of special events throughout the year.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
Visit Rotherham reports that from June 25 to September 1 2026, VAT will be slashed on eligible activities, helping families "enjoy the weekend treats, the days out, the small plans that make life enjoyable during the cost of living squeeze while supporting the businesses that depend on summer footfall."
Great British Summer Savings will be a targeted and temporary scheme, introduced alongside free bus travel for children that will run from August 1 to 31 and covers participating local bus services across England.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: "I want families to be able to enjoy the little treats this summer. Great British Summer Savings will help families enjoy time making memories together while boosting business across the UK.
"This comes on top of support we’ve already put in place including freezing fuel duty, taking off £117 off energy bills, and freezing prescriptions and rail fares – all to help families with the cost of living."
Advertisement
The VAT rate on eligible activities will be cut from 20% to 5%. The reduced rate will apply to:
- Children’s menu meals served in restaurants for consumption on the premises
- Children’s and family tickets for cinemas, theatres, concerts, shows and exhibitions
- Admission tickets, for both children and adults, to a range of attractions, including: amusement parks, fairs, museums, zoos, soft play centres, circuses, adventure parks, nature reserves, wildlife parks and observation attractions.
The scheme is estimated to cost about £300m with £100m to fund the free fares scheme.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: "Government support for the UK’s visitor economy is always welcome, so it’s great to see the launch of the Great British Summer Savings Scheme which will help families get out and enjoy the fantastic attractions on their doorstep.
"At Gulliver’s, we’ve already applied these savings to ticket prices across our four UK resorts - Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham – so combined with our latest summer ticket offer, the next few weeks are the perfect time for families to come and enjoy great value days out with us.
"As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of providing affordable days out and short breaks for children, parents and carers and we’re proud to have been creating these fun-filled adventures and lasting memories for the last 48 years."
Opening adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park in 2020, Gulliver's Valley is the company's fourth park aimed at families with children aged two to 13-years-old and each offering a great variety of rides, attractions and accommodation options, as well as a calendar packed full of special events throughout the year.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
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