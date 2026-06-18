News: Infrared workout studio coming to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A new concept gym looks set to strengthen a Rotherham regeneration scheme.
A prominent brownfield site at Eastwood was transformed by a scheme centred around new food retail units. The vacant site at Mushroom Roundabout was previously home to a D.C. Cook car dealership but was empty since 2008 following demolition. QFM has pioneered the scheme which is currently home to Taco Bell and KFC. A Toby Carvery pub also operates on the site.
A gym was previously on site above the food outlets but closed during COVID.
Now QFM is hoping to reintroduce a gym at the site following the relocation of Taco Bell to the purpose-built drive thru unit.
J.I.M - Joy In Movement is the UK’s first fully automated infrared fitness studio. A new concept involves "30-minute, low-impact classes in 40° heat, set to fresh DJ-produced beats, designed to help people sculpt, stretch, strengthen, and feel good in their bodies."
The Australian firm opened its first studio in 2023 and now has 35 studios. It signed a franchise deal to expand to the UK and is targeting ten studios in the next 12 months, with 100 the target over the next five years.
QFM brought the franchise to Sheffield earlier this year and is rolling it out across the UK. It offers 100+ classes per week and is open 365 days a year - designed to fit real life.
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The Joy In Movement mission is to create a fun, non-intimidating, group training experience that leverages technology and infrared heat for more results - in less time.
The state of the art infrared technology helps create a detoxifying sweat that stimulates blood circulation, improves flexibility, and accelerates weight loss. Each J.I.M. class offers short and effective workouts that incorporate aspects of popular and effective exercise methods, such as Pilates, Yoga and Functional Training.
The business model has been successful because it is a member only, subscription-based model that aims to maintain 150 members in a small studio, with a studio manager and no staff.
An application for signage has been submitted and recruitment is underway for a studio manager for the Rotherham location.
Joy In Movement website
Images: Joy In Movement
A prominent brownfield site at Eastwood was transformed by a scheme centred around new food retail units. The vacant site at Mushroom Roundabout was previously home to a D.C. Cook car dealership but was empty since 2008 following demolition. QFM has pioneered the scheme which is currently home to Taco Bell and KFC. A Toby Carvery pub also operates on the site.
A gym was previously on site above the food outlets but closed during COVID.
Now QFM is hoping to reintroduce a gym at the site following the relocation of Taco Bell to the purpose-built drive thru unit.
J.I.M - Joy In Movement is the UK’s first fully automated infrared fitness studio. A new concept involves "30-minute, low-impact classes in 40° heat, set to fresh DJ-produced beats, designed to help people sculpt, stretch, strengthen, and feel good in their bodies."
The Australian firm opened its first studio in 2023 and now has 35 studios. It signed a franchise deal to expand to the UK and is targeting ten studios in the next 12 months, with 100 the target over the next five years.
QFM brought the franchise to Sheffield earlier this year and is rolling it out across the UK. It offers 100+ classes per week and is open 365 days a year - designed to fit real life.
Advertisement
The Joy In Movement mission is to create a fun, non-intimidating, group training experience that leverages technology and infrared heat for more results - in less time.
The state of the art infrared technology helps create a detoxifying sweat that stimulates blood circulation, improves flexibility, and accelerates weight loss. Each J.I.M. class offers short and effective workouts that incorporate aspects of popular and effective exercise methods, such as Pilates, Yoga and Functional Training.
The business model has been successful because it is a member only, subscription-based model that aims to maintain 150 members in a small studio, with a studio manager and no staff.
An application for signage has been submitted and recruitment is underway for a studio manager for the Rotherham location.
Joy In Movement website
Images: Joy In Movement
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