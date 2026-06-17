News: AMP transformation makes Rotherham a global story





A new report from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP) has examined Rotherham’s economic transformation over the past two decades, building on a report last year that showed that



The latest analysis pinpoints the smaller area that includes the AMP - the site at Waverley developed by Harworth and anchored by the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) which now supports a cluster which brings together businesses like Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren Automotive with world-class research capability.



The report shows that real gross value added (GVA) grew in the AMP area from £111.6m in 2004 to £369.8m in 2022, a 231% increase in real terms, the strongest of any area in the borough by a substantial margin.



In 2022, small-area GVA per employee job in the AMP area reached £79,400 (2022 prices), 50% above the borough average and up 46.5% in real terms since 2015. The report says that this strongly indicates that the AMP is generating high-value economic activity.







Murison said: "The AMP economic trajectory is way above the borough, and the normal economy, and you can physically and numerically see the impact."



Situated on the former Orgreave colliery and coking works site, the AMP represents a striking example of economic renewal. An area once synonymous with the challenges of industrial decline, it is now home to one of Europe’s most significant clusters of advanced manufacturing, research and engineering activity.



Murison added: "The AMP is one of the country's best examples of economic development and the commitment by the area's leadership to push forward and prioritise employers like Rolls-Royce has had genuine dividends."



He referenced the collaboration with city neighbours, where the innovation district has expanded over the border from the AMP onto the site of the former Sheffield airport, and said that closing the economic productivity gap with city neighbours, as Rotherham has done, was unusual.



Murison concluded that Rotherham will need to take risks to continue the growth and pointed to the potential of the Don Valley Corridor and new Rotherham Gateway station on the mainline.



He said: "The point is, you have done this before, and when people like us say that you are likely to do it again, investors and people in real estate see this."



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Andrew McPhillips, Chief Economist at the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and author of the report, said: “Rotherham has recorded the fastest productivity growth of any major town in the North since 2004, but what is particularly striking is what sits behind that performance.



“Our analysis shows a long-term shift away from traditional heavy industry towards advanced manufacturing, engineering and innovation-led activity centred on the Advanced Manufacturing Park and the wider Don Valley corridor.



“The lesson is not that every place should try to replicate Rotherham exactly, but that through sustained collaboration between universities, businesses, investors and local leaders, we can create the conditions for long-term economic transformation.”



Tom Riordan CBE, Northern Growth Envoy, was also at the Rotherham Together Partnership event. He said: "Rotherham is a global story. It's not just you, it's a story for the North, and the UK - let's use it because this is how you get people working together, this is how you get that flywheel effect."



The former Yorkshire Forward boss also discussed the opportunity with the Don Valley Corridor and new Rotherham Gateway and said that he would continue to be a "friend and ally of Rotherham."







“Rotherham’s success story over the last decade is perhaps slightly obscured by the fact that hard work was undertaken in the typically determined, resilient but never showy style of our community. As we look towards the next decade of opportunity, the Don Valley Corridor has the potential to be one of the most important growth areas anywhere in the country and an exemplar for the North. This is about forging ahead, building on the lessons of the AMP while making the most of new industries, infrastructure and investment.



“Our plans for Rotherham Gateway, which would bring mainline services back to Rotherham for the first time since the 1980s, we’re looking to go further still, bringing new connections, new employment space and thousands of good-quality jobs closer to our communities.



“This welcome report shows not just how far we’ve come, but what’s possible when we get that long-term partnership right, giving certainty and stability for investment, and building on our strengths. There is much more to do, but with the momentum we have, we should be looking to the future with confidence.”



Northern Powerhouse Partnership website



Images: JPG / AMRC Training / RMBC A new report from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP) has examined Rotherham’s economic transformation over the past two decades, building on a report last year that showed that Rotherham had the fastest-growing sub-regional economy in the North, with a 63.9% increase in productivity between 2004 and 2023.The latest analysis pinpoints the smaller area that includes the AMP - the site at Waverley developed by Harworth and anchored by the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) which now supports a cluster which brings together businesses like Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren Automotive with world-class research capability.The report shows that real gross value added (GVA) grew in the AMP area from £111.6m in 2004 to £369.8m in 2022, a 231% increase in real terms, the strongest of any area in the borough by a substantial margin.In 2022, small-area GVA per employee job in the AMP area reached £79,400 (2022 prices), 50% above the borough average and up 46.5% in real terms since 2015. The report says that this strongly indicates that the AMP is generating high-value economic activity.Murison said: "The AMP economic trajectory is way above the borough, and the normal economy, and you can physically and numerically see the impact."Situated on the former Orgreave colliery and coking works site, the AMP represents a striking example of economic renewal. An area once synonymous with the challenges of industrial decline, it is now home to one of Europe’s most significant clusters of advanced manufacturing, research and engineering activity.Murison added: "The AMP is one of the country's best examples of economic development and the commitment by the area's leadership to push forward and prioritise employers like Rolls-Royce has had genuine dividends."He referenced the collaboration with city neighbours, where the innovation district has expanded over the border from the AMP onto the site of the former Sheffield airport, and said that closing the economic productivity gap with city neighbours, as Rotherham has done, was unusual.Murison concluded that Rotherham will need to take risks to continue the growth and pointed to the potential of the Don Valley Corridor and new Rotherham Gateway station on the mainline.He said: "The point is, you have done this before, and when people like us say that you are likely to do it again, investors and people in real estate see this."Andrew McPhillips, Chief Economist at the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and author of the report, said: “Rotherham has recorded the fastest productivity growth of any major town in the North since 2004, but what is particularly striking is what sits behind that performance.“Our analysis shows a long-term shift away from traditional heavy industry towards advanced manufacturing, engineering and innovation-led activity centred on the Advanced Manufacturing Park and the wider Don Valley corridor.“The lesson is not that every place should try to replicate Rotherham exactly, but that through sustained collaboration between universities, businesses, investors and local leaders, we can create the conditions for long-term economic transformation.”Tom Riordan CBE, Northern Growth Envoy, was also at the Rotherham Together Partnership event. He said: "Rotherham is a global story. It's not just you, it's a story for the North, and the UK - let's use it because this is how you get people working together, this is how you get that flywheel effect."The former Yorkshire Forward boss also discussed the opportunity with the Don Valley Corridor and new Rotherham Gateway and said that he would continue to be a "friend and ally of Rotherham."“Rotherham’s success story over the last decade is perhaps slightly obscured by the fact that hard work was undertaken in the typically determined, resilient but never showy style of our community. As we look towards the next decade of opportunity, the Don Valley Corridor has the potential to be one of the most important growth areas anywhere in the country and an exemplar for the North. This is about forging ahead, building on the lessons of the AMP while making the most of new industries, infrastructure and investment.“Our plans for Rotherham Gateway, which would bring mainline services back to Rotherham for the first time since the 1980s, we’re looking to go further still, bringing new connections, new employment space and thousands of good-quality jobs closer to our communities.“This welcome report shows not just how far we’ve come, but what’s possible when we get that long-term partnership right, giving certainty and stability for investment, and building on our strengths. There is much more to do, but with the momentum we have, we should be looking to the future with confidence.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is described as one of the best examples of economic development in the country, with its impact something you can see, physically and numerically.