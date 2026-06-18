News: The Food Warehouse gets opening date for new Rotherham location
By Tom Austen
The Food Warehouse has an opening date for its new store at a popular Rotherham retail destination.
Rothbiz revealed last year that, following TUI's relocation, The Food Warehouse was eyeing up the former TUI unit next to Morrisons at Parkgate Shopping.
The Iceland brand is set to open on June 30.
The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group and is revolutionising the way that people shop in stores. It takes the same product lines as Iceland and extends them in a warehouse space, giving customers the ability to buy in bulk and take advantage of the savings.
The 12,500 sq ft store is a newly reconfigured store space to allow for The Food Warehouse's super simple store layout with wider and fewer aisles.
A spokesperson for The Food Warehouse said: "To celebrate our new store, we've got £1,500 worth of the Food Warehouse vouchers to giveaway to the first 150 customers, and more! The Food Warehouse brings you new and exclusive brands, great selection of bigger value packs, plus we're stocked up with all your favourite household essentials."
Another recent opening is mydentist which has relocated from Rotherham town centre.
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Looking ahead, a one of the last remaining vacant units is now listed as being under offer. The 11,000 sq ft unit was vacated by Sports Direct when the store relocated to a large Frasers Group unit at Parkgate,
At the current Poundstretcher unit, a planning application has recently been submitted by the site's owners that would split the unit in two seperate units. Agents for the applicants say that the works are proposed to enable the floorspace to be reoccupied.
Also at Parkgate the iconic steel tree sculpture that has welcomed visitors to the shopping park since 2018 has found a new home at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
The six metre metal structure, has been relocated to the heart of the hospice’s memory garden – which helps to provide a peaceful space for families to reflect and remember their loved ones.
The bespoke piece of artwork was created by celebrated local sculptor Steve Mehdi who was inspired by Parkgate’s former logo. Following the leading shopping park’s rebrand in October 2025 – complete with a new logo – it was important to everyone at Parkgate that the sculpture was repurposed and found a home where it could continue to be appreciated by the community.
The relocation was made possible with the support of Parkway Sheet Metals, H.Askey Transport, Bramley Construction and Landscape Ltd and Holemasters Demtech Ltd whose teams played a key role in ensuring the safe moving of the sculpture.
Heidi Hawkins, CEO of Bluebell Wood commented: "We are delighted to welcome this new sculpture to Bluebell Wood. The garden is a very special and important part of our hospice and with summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for families to enjoy this wonderful addition. We are incredibly grateful to Parkgate for their support and look forward to sharing this feature with the families in our care."
The Food Warehouse website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Food Warehouse / Parkgate Shopping
Rothbiz revealed last year that, following TUI's relocation, The Food Warehouse was eyeing up the former TUI unit next to Morrisons at Parkgate Shopping.
The Iceland brand is set to open on June 30.
The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group and is revolutionising the way that people shop in stores. It takes the same product lines as Iceland and extends them in a warehouse space, giving customers the ability to buy in bulk and take advantage of the savings.
The 12,500 sq ft store is a newly reconfigured store space to allow for The Food Warehouse's super simple store layout with wider and fewer aisles.
A spokesperson for The Food Warehouse said: "To celebrate our new store, we've got £1,500 worth of the Food Warehouse vouchers to giveaway to the first 150 customers, and more! The Food Warehouse brings you new and exclusive brands, great selection of bigger value packs, plus we're stocked up with all your favourite household essentials."
Another recent opening is mydentist which has relocated from Rotherham town centre.
Advertisement
Looking ahead, a one of the last remaining vacant units is now listed as being under offer. The 11,000 sq ft unit was vacated by Sports Direct when the store relocated to a large Frasers Group unit at Parkgate,
At the current Poundstretcher unit, a planning application has recently been submitted by the site's owners that would split the unit in two seperate units. Agents for the applicants say that the works are proposed to enable the floorspace to be reoccupied.
Also at Parkgate the iconic steel tree sculpture that has welcomed visitors to the shopping park since 2018 has found a new home at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
The six metre metal structure, has been relocated to the heart of the hospice’s memory garden – which helps to provide a peaceful space for families to reflect and remember their loved ones.
The bespoke piece of artwork was created by celebrated local sculptor Steve Mehdi who was inspired by Parkgate’s former logo. Following the leading shopping park’s rebrand in October 2025 – complete with a new logo – it was important to everyone at Parkgate that the sculpture was repurposed and found a home where it could continue to be appreciated by the community.
The relocation was made possible with the support of Parkway Sheet Metals, H.Askey Transport, Bramley Construction and Landscape Ltd and Holemasters Demtech Ltd whose teams played a key role in ensuring the safe moving of the sculpture.
Heidi Hawkins, CEO of Bluebell Wood commented: "We are delighted to welcome this new sculpture to Bluebell Wood. The garden is a very special and important part of our hospice and with summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for families to enjoy this wonderful addition. We are incredibly grateful to Parkgate for their support and look forward to sharing this feature with the families in our care."
The Food Warehouse website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Food Warehouse / Parkgate Shopping
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