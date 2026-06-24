News: Developer "buzzing" to land Rotherham regen contract
By Tom Austen
Leading social impact developer Capital&Centric, has talked up the potential of its regeneration schemes in Rotherham town centre that aim to be "characterful, independent and full of life."
Rothbiz revealed earlier this month that the Manchester company, a specialist in unlocking and transforming "unloved" brownfield sites into vibrant, design-led neighbourhoods, had been awarded a contract that could reach up to £100m in value.
This week, A Rotherham Council cabinet paper confirmed the appointment and released details of the design concepts for five council-owned sites across the town centre.
Cabinet will be told how three of the five sites - Westgate, Sheffield Road and the Statutes – could be used to create a new riverside residential neighbourhood.
Early plans suggest around 225 new homes could be delivered across these sites, forming a significant new community within walking distance of the town centre.
The developments are expected to focus on high-quality apartments and houses, with a strong emphasis on modern town centre living and a “premium lifestyle offer” aimed at attracting new residents and increasing spending in the local economy.
If approved, construction on these sites could begin as early as 2028.
The remaining two sites - Snail Yard and Corporation Street - could focus on smaller-scale, mixed-use developments designed to bring activity back into the heart of the town centre.
Plans include office and retail space alongside new residential units, with Snail Yard centred around a courtyard concept and Corporation Street featuring duplex apartments above ground-floor commercial uses.
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John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: "We’re buzzing about the opportunity to bring the Capital&Centric approach to Rotherham. All five sites are brimming with potential, and our ambition is to create a connected neighbourhood that complements Rotherham’s best bits and feels characterful, independent and full of life.
“The mix of riverside homes, green spaces and commercial space for residents and local businesses to do their thing is how we plan to create a lasting community.”
Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: “These plans represent what could be a major step forward for Rotherham town centre and show just how much ambition we’ve got for these sites. We’ve been working closely with Capital&Centric, and we’re absolutely delighted to be continuing that partnership - they’ve brought real creativity and energy to the plans so far.
“What I’d say is, this isn’t just about buildings, it’s about creating new communities, new homes and new opportunities right in the heart of Rotherham. We’re looking at a future where people choose to live, work and spend time here, and that’s something we can all be proud of.
“This is all part of our commitment to creating thriving town centres.”
Capital&Centric website
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz revealed earlier this month that the Manchester company, a specialist in unlocking and transforming "unloved" brownfield sites into vibrant, design-led neighbourhoods, had been awarded a contract that could reach up to £100m in value.
This week, A Rotherham Council cabinet paper confirmed the appointment and released details of the design concepts for five council-owned sites across the town centre.
Cabinet will be told how three of the five sites - Westgate, Sheffield Road and the Statutes – could be used to create a new riverside residential neighbourhood.
Early plans suggest around 225 new homes could be delivered across these sites, forming a significant new community within walking distance of the town centre.
The developments are expected to focus on high-quality apartments and houses, with a strong emphasis on modern town centre living and a “premium lifestyle offer” aimed at attracting new residents and increasing spending in the local economy.
If approved, construction on these sites could begin as early as 2028.
The remaining two sites - Snail Yard and Corporation Street - could focus on smaller-scale, mixed-use developments designed to bring activity back into the heart of the town centre.
Plans include office and retail space alongside new residential units, with Snail Yard centred around a courtyard concept and Corporation Street featuring duplex apartments above ground-floor commercial uses.
Advertisement
John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: "We’re buzzing about the opportunity to bring the Capital&Centric approach to Rotherham. All five sites are brimming with potential, and our ambition is to create a connected neighbourhood that complements Rotherham’s best bits and feels characterful, independent and full of life.
“The mix of riverside homes, green spaces and commercial space for residents and local businesses to do their thing is how we plan to create a lasting community.”
Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: “These plans represent what could be a major step forward for Rotherham town centre and show just how much ambition we’ve got for these sites. We’ve been working closely with Capital&Centric, and we’re absolutely delighted to be continuing that partnership - they’ve brought real creativity and energy to the plans so far.
“What I’d say is, this isn’t just about buildings, it’s about creating new communities, new homes and new opportunities right in the heart of Rotherham. We’re looking at a future where people choose to live, work and spend time here, and that’s something we can all be proud of.
“This is all part of our commitment to creating thriving town centres.”
Capital&Centric website
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
They'll not be buzzing, when they find out they can only build bungalows 🤣🤣🤣
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