News: Millmoor demolition plans approved
By Tom Austen
The new owners of Millmoor in Rotherham will be able to knock down large parts of the historic football stadium after Rotherham Council approved the method of demolition.
Rothbiz revealed last month that plans had been submitted with the Ron Hull Group stating that it planned to demolish parts of Millmoor due to it’s poor condition and the "long term lack of a viable user."
The works will see the site "left in a state where redevelopment will be possible at a future date."
Ron Hull Group, the new owners of CF Booth Ltd, took on the old football ground when it acquired the assets of the historic Rotherham firm that had entered administration.
The owners are working with local Rotherham firm, Eton Construction, on plans for the area - the 35-acre site that includes the ground and the large Booth operations at the Clarence Works at Armer Street in Masbrough.
The priority is to demolish the incomplete main stand, Tivoli, Admin building, and Tivoli stand first, followed by the terrace, uncovered stand and part of the Millmoor Lane stand, lighting columns and then the other associated buildings.
Construction of a new Main Stand started in approx. 2005 and was intended to replace the earlier timber stand, but work ceased in late 2007 leaving the stand incomplete, resulting in the steel structure being left open to the elements. Applicants say that a lot of work would be needed to enable construction work to continue, all of which would be uneconomic given there is no use or future use for this structure. They add that it is unsafe to leave the stand in its current unfinished state.
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The Tivoli Stand, Millmoor Lane Stand (part), Uncovered Stand, and Terrace all have stepped concrete slabs with steel framed structures above with asbestos cladding, and all are now showing signs of neglect and disrepair as a result of having not being maintained since the football club’s relocation.
The 1950's admin building has a flat roof which has failed allowing moisture into the structure causing considerable damage.
The Tivoli with accommodation over is a 1960's building laterly used as a nightclub. This is also showing signs of disrepair and decay due to moisture ingress from the flat roofs.
The 70's press box is in a state of disrepair and showing signs of general decay due to a lack of general maintenance, whilst the floodlights are showing signs of decay, effecting possible safety.
The full demolition of the buildings and structures is expected to take approximately four months with the materials being processed within the Ron Hull Group.
The buildings will generally be demolished by tracked demolition machinery, equipped with demolition shear and selecta grab attachments. This is considered to be acceptable and will not cause any nuisance or long term disturbance to the neighbouring structures.
Planners add: "Furthermore, the current proposed restoration of the site is considered acceptable as it will allow for the site to be used in the future for development."
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps / Ron Hull / Eton Construction
Rothbiz revealed last month that plans had been submitted with the Ron Hull Group stating that it planned to demolish parts of Millmoor due to it’s poor condition and the "long term lack of a viable user."
The works will see the site "left in a state where redevelopment will be possible at a future date."
Ron Hull Group, the new owners of CF Booth Ltd, took on the old football ground when it acquired the assets of the historic Rotherham firm that had entered administration.
The owners are working with local Rotherham firm, Eton Construction, on plans for the area - the 35-acre site that includes the ground and the large Booth operations at the Clarence Works at Armer Street in Masbrough.
The priority is to demolish the incomplete main stand, Tivoli, Admin building, and Tivoli stand first, followed by the terrace, uncovered stand and part of the Millmoor Lane stand, lighting columns and then the other associated buildings.
Construction of a new Main Stand started in approx. 2005 and was intended to replace the earlier timber stand, but work ceased in late 2007 leaving the stand incomplete, resulting in the steel structure being left open to the elements. Applicants say that a lot of work would be needed to enable construction work to continue, all of which would be uneconomic given there is no use or future use for this structure. They add that it is unsafe to leave the stand in its current unfinished state.
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The Tivoli Stand, Millmoor Lane Stand (part), Uncovered Stand, and Terrace all have stepped concrete slabs with steel framed structures above with asbestos cladding, and all are now showing signs of neglect and disrepair as a result of having not being maintained since the football club’s relocation.
The 1950's admin building has a flat roof which has failed allowing moisture into the structure causing considerable damage.
The Tivoli with accommodation over is a 1960's building laterly used as a nightclub. This is also showing signs of disrepair and decay due to moisture ingress from the flat roofs.
The 70's press box is in a state of disrepair and showing signs of general decay due to a lack of general maintenance, whilst the floodlights are showing signs of decay, effecting possible safety.
The full demolition of the buildings and structures is expected to take approximately four months with the materials being processed within the Ron Hull Group.
The buildings will generally be demolished by tracked demolition machinery, equipped with demolition shear and selecta grab attachments. This is considered to be acceptable and will not cause any nuisance or long term disturbance to the neighbouring structures.
Planners add: "Furthermore, the current proposed restoration of the site is considered acceptable as it will allow for the site to be used in the future for development."
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps / Ron Hull / Eton Construction
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