News: Rotherham printer announces £2m investment
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based instantprint has announced a £2m investment in its stickers and labels production, expanding its premium product range and introducing new technology to help businesses create more impactful packaging, branding and promotional materials.
The Manvers company has previously invested in its large format category.
The latest investment includes the installation of new HP Indigo technology alongside an ABG DigiLase Duo digital finishing line with Dual Bar DigiJet, significantly increasing instantprint's capability to produce high-quality stickers and labels with premium embellishments, custom shapes and specialist materials.
As demand for standout packaging and branded products continues to grow, the investment enables instantprint customers to access a wider range of premium options without compromising on affordability, speed or ease of ordering.
Laura Mucklow, Head of Brand at instantprint, said: "Whether it's product packaging, branded giveaways or promotional materials, stickers and labels are often the finishing touch that helps a business make a memorable first impression.
"Our latest investment is all about giving customers more opportunities to create something unique. From premium finishes and specialist materials to custom shapes and reel labels, we're continuing to expand our range so businesses of every size can access professional-quality print that helps them stand out."
At the heart of the investment is the installation of the ABG DigiLase Duo and Dual Bar DigiJet, working alongside new HP Indigo technology to expand instantprint's premium stickers and labels offering.
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The advanced production line allows instantprint to produce more intricate custom shapes and shorter print runs with greater efficiency, while introducing premium embellishments including foil, Spot UV and tactile finishes. Combined with new thermal lamination capabilities, customers can create labels with enhanced durability and a premium look and feel, all through instantprint's easy-to-use online platform.
The investment also supports an expanding range of materials and formats, including transparent and silver metallic polypropylene, custom-shaped stickers and labels supplied on reels for businesses with specialist packaging requirements.
Alongside the investment in production, instantprint has continued to improve the online ordering experience with AI-powered artwork tools, streamlined proofing and enhanced ordering journeys, making it even easier for businesses to create professional stickers and labels with confidence.
Laura added: "Businesses expect more from their print than ever before. They want packaging and marketing materials that reflect the quality of their brand, and they want them quickly. We're continually investing in both our technology and our customer experience to make sure businesses can access the latest print innovations without the complexity traditionally associated with premium print."
The £2m investment marks the latest stage in instantprint's ongoing commitment to innovation, strengthening its stickers and labels range while giving businesses access to more premium products, greater creative freedom and the fast, reliable service they're known for.
instantprint website
Images: instantprint
The Manvers company has previously invested in its large format category.
The latest investment includes the installation of new HP Indigo technology alongside an ABG DigiLase Duo digital finishing line with Dual Bar DigiJet, significantly increasing instantprint's capability to produce high-quality stickers and labels with premium embellishments, custom shapes and specialist materials.
As demand for standout packaging and branded products continues to grow, the investment enables instantprint customers to access a wider range of premium options without compromising on affordability, speed or ease of ordering.
Laura Mucklow, Head of Brand at instantprint, said: "Whether it's product packaging, branded giveaways or promotional materials, stickers and labels are often the finishing touch that helps a business make a memorable first impression.
"Our latest investment is all about giving customers more opportunities to create something unique. From premium finishes and specialist materials to custom shapes and reel labels, we're continuing to expand our range so businesses of every size can access professional-quality print that helps them stand out."
At the heart of the investment is the installation of the ABG DigiLase Duo and Dual Bar DigiJet, working alongside new HP Indigo technology to expand instantprint's premium stickers and labels offering.
Advertisement
The advanced production line allows instantprint to produce more intricate custom shapes and shorter print runs with greater efficiency, while introducing premium embellishments including foil, Spot UV and tactile finishes. Combined with new thermal lamination capabilities, customers can create labels with enhanced durability and a premium look and feel, all through instantprint's easy-to-use online platform.
The investment also supports an expanding range of materials and formats, including transparent and silver metallic polypropylene, custom-shaped stickers and labels supplied on reels for businesses with specialist packaging requirements.
Alongside the investment in production, instantprint has continued to improve the online ordering experience with AI-powered artwork tools, streamlined proofing and enhanced ordering journeys, making it even easier for businesses to create professional stickers and labels with confidence.
Laura added: "Businesses expect more from their print than ever before. They want packaging and marketing materials that reflect the quality of their brand, and they want them quickly. We're continually investing in both our technology and our customer experience to make sure businesses can access the latest print innovations without the complexity traditionally associated with premium print."
The £2m investment marks the latest stage in instantprint's ongoing commitment to innovation, strengthening its stickers and labels range while giving businesses access to more premium products, greater creative freedom and the fast, reliable service they're known for.
instantprint website
Images: instantprint
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